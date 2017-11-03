This photo provided by St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office shows Heather Marcotte. Marcotte, a preschool teacher, was arrested Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2017, after being fired from Northlake Christian School in Covington, La., where she told police she bit a 2-year-old student on the face.
National

Fired teacher charged in biting of 2-year-old student

The Associated Press

November 03, 2017 6:30 AM

COVINGTON, La.

A preschool teacher accused of biting a 2-year-old student on the face has been arrested on a charge of felony cruelty to a juvenile in Louisiana.

News outlets report 28-year-old Heather Marcotte was arrested Wednesday after being fired from Northlake Christian School in Covington.

She told police she bit the boy in frustration over his behavior. It's unclear if she has a lawyer.

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office says the boy's mother noticed the bite mark on his cheek when she picked him up from school.

Northlake Christian says it takes kids as young as six weeks old and is a "special place where your child will be loved and nurtured."

In a statement, Head of School Monty Fontenot says: "We've handled it internally and there's no further comment."

