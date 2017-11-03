A mom wrote her daughter one last letter before dying. Now it’s comforting thousands

At first, Hannah Summers didn’t think she was going to share the letter. After surgery, treatment and months of fighting, her mother had finally succumbed to kidney cancer, she wrote on Facebook. Her mom, Peggy Summers, was a para professional at New Haven High School in Indiana when she died at age 55, according to her obituary.
But before she’d passed, she wrote letters to her family – and Hannah had just found hers.
And the more she read the letter, she wrote, she began to feel like she wanted to share her mom’s last words of advice and enthusiasm with the world. So she did.
Now thousands of people have read those last words, and say they’re being reminded of how much they are thankful for their own mothers and not to take that for granted.
“I’m sorry, I tried my best to beat this terrible disease but I guess God has other things for me to do,” the letter begins. “Please don’t be mad, bad things happen in life and we have to learn to deal with it no matter how much it hurts.”
Her mother writes that she knows her daughter will be a “wonderful” nurse, just as she is a “wonderful” person. She fusses (just like a mom) at Hannah about her studies at college, keeping an emergency kit in her car in the winter and to be careful around boys, though “not all (of them) are bad,” she writes.
“It makes me smile because it's so like mom to be worrying about me getting stranded in my car during the winter or getting overwhelmed with school and work,” Hannah wrote on Facebook.
“I am still with you and still just as proud of you as I always have been,” her mom writes. “You are going to do great in life and I will be smiling with you through all the important moments in your life. Enjoy life and live each day as if it is your last because none of us know if today will be the last.”
before my mom passed she wrote us all letters. this is mine. please hug your parents a little closer and never take them for granted because you never know when you could lose them. I love you momma. pic.twitter.com/e2TZtg92bK— hannah summers (@_hannahsummers) November 1, 2017
Hannah posted the letter on Facebook and on Twitter, and now thousands of people have been comforted by Peggy’s last words of motherly love, and have shared their own stories of losing loved ones.
heart is SHATTERED. im so incredibly sorry for ur loss. your tweet and her letter have opened my eyes and inspired me. both in my prayers.— matt. (@mattoots) November 2, 2017
but seriously don’t be too cool to tell your parents or anyone you love them or not be there for them. Life is too short. https://t.co/GQoQVO7RhI— Lights Out (@Stotler_) November 1, 2017
Hi Hanna I dnt know u, but from reading this your Mom told the more than enough. WE believe in u & your family is in my prayers God bless— Quael (@YoungQuael) November 2, 2017
My mom passed also & she wrote me a letter exactly a year before just "in case." I treasure it daily. So sorry for your loss, stay strong ❤️— Brooke Laughlin (@_BrookeLaughlin) November 2, 2017
Peggy died on Tuesday, Oct. 31 after being moved to hospice earlier in the month, Hannah wrote on Twitter. She wrote that she was amazed and thankful that her mom’s words have brought comfort to so many people around the world.
