National

This thief shot himself in the penis after robbing a hot dog stand, police say

By Matthew Martinez

mmartinez@star-telegram.com

November 03, 2017 8:18 AM

A man who went into a restaurant looking for quick cash left with two self-inflicted gunshot wounds, one to the penis, authorities say.

The Chicago Sun-Times is reporting that 19-year-old Terrion Pouncy pulled a gun on two employees of the Maxwell Street Express on the city’s South Side Tuesday morning, demanding cash. Police responding to the incident found him slumped on the steps of a home across the street from the hot dog stand, unable to flee any further after shooting himself while trying to adjust the .38-caliber pistol he shoved in his waistband. The second shot was to his leg.

Pouncy remained hospitalized Thursday, missing his first court appearance in the case for good measure, according to the Chicago Tribune. He faces two counts of armed robbery for taking the employees’ cell phones and wallets, as well as cash from the business.

According to NBC5 Chicago, Pouncy lives in the same West Pullman neighborhood where the restaurant is located.

Cook County Assistant State’s Attorney Erin Antonetti said in court that one of the employees was handling a bucket full of grease when Pouncy walked into the restaurant and demanded money. As two employees gathered their wallets and money from the cash register, the bucket tipped over and cash went flying, according to the Tribune.

That’s what prompted Pouncy’s panicked getaway attempt.

Police recovered the men’s wallets and the pistol used in the failed stick-up.

More Videos

Not guilty verdict for former St. Louis officer a 'shocker' says Smith family attorney 1:04

Not guilty verdict for former St. Louis officer a 'shocker' says Smith family attorney

Pause
16-year-old charged in fatal shooting of friend 2:14

16-year-old charged in fatal shooting of friend

Here's what it takes to improve on the state PARCC assessment 2:27

Here's what it takes to improve on the state PARCC assessment

Injured Marine surprised with mortgage-free home 2:28

Injured Marine surprised with mortgage-free home

Family of Belleville teen reacts to his death 0:57

Family of Belleville teen reacts to his death

East St. Louis football cruises to first-round playoff victory 3:09

East St. Louis football cruises to first-round playoff victory

Security camera footage shows man take package from Belleville porch 0:27

Security camera footage shows man take package from Belleville porch

Reactions to the 2017 solar eclipse at the Louis Latzer Library 1:37

Reactions to the 2017 solar eclipse at the Louis Latzer Library

Crowd at Queen of Hearts drawing 0:25

Crowd at Queen of Hearts drawing

Meet the 90-year-old grocery bagger who works in Fairview Heights 2:19

Meet the 90-year-old grocery bagger who works in Fairview Heights

  • (Not so) smooth criminals

    Sometimes plans don't quite work out as intended. Take a look at some would-be criminals who could have used a practice run or two.

(Not so) smooth criminals

Sometimes plans don't quite work out as intended. Take a look at some would-be criminals who could have used a practice run or two.

Nicole L. Cvetnic McClatchy

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Not guilty verdict for former St. Louis officer a 'shocker' says Smith family attorney 1:04

Not guilty verdict for former St. Louis officer a 'shocker' says Smith family attorney

Pause
16-year-old charged in fatal shooting of friend 2:14

16-year-old charged in fatal shooting of friend

Here's what it takes to improve on the state PARCC assessment 2:27

Here's what it takes to improve on the state PARCC assessment

Injured Marine surprised with mortgage-free home 2:28

Injured Marine surprised with mortgage-free home

Family of Belleville teen reacts to his death 0:57

Family of Belleville teen reacts to his death

East St. Louis football cruises to first-round playoff victory 3:09

East St. Louis football cruises to first-round playoff victory

Security camera footage shows man take package from Belleville porch 0:27

Security camera footage shows man take package from Belleville porch

Reactions to the 2017 solar eclipse at the Louis Latzer Library 1:37

Reactions to the 2017 solar eclipse at the Louis Latzer Library

Crowd at Queen of Hearts drawing 0:25

Crowd at Queen of Hearts drawing

Meet the 90-year-old grocery bagger who works in Fairview Heights 2:19

Meet the 90-year-old grocery bagger who works in Fairview Heights

  • Not guilty verdict for former St. Louis officer a 'shocker' says Smith family attorney

    A judge acquitted former St. Louis police officer Jason Stockley in the death of Anthony Lamar Smith, who was fatally shot following a high-speed chase in December 2011. "Not guilty as to any charges is a shocker," said Smith family attorney Al Watkins.

Not guilty verdict for former St. Louis officer a 'shocker' says Smith family attorney

View More Video