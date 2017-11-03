Sometimes you have to give yourself little reminders in order to save money.
National

Who do you call when you want to save money? This woman chose Terry Crews

By Matthew Martinez

November 03, 2017 10:56 AM

Even when money is tight, sometimes people need little reminders in order to make the effort to save.

This Los Angeles woman may have found the perfect little reminder.

Darrel Kennedy, a 20-year-old artist, knows such times. She posted her latest idea for encouraging herself to save cash on Twitter Monday, and it comes in the form of actor Terry Crews’ scowling face.

With that image, which comes courtesy of Crews’ character Julius on the now-canceled UPN/CW sitcom “Everybody Hates Chris,” imposed on her debit card, she’d think twice about some of life’s more frivolous purchases.

When she sent the custom image to her bank, though, it balked, citing rights issues with using Crews’ likeness. The crying emoji in her tweet said it all: sometimes it feels like everyone is against you, even when you’re trying to do the right thing.

Crews responded Thursday, giving Kennedy his blessing to use his famously imposing frown for fiduciary, if not financial, purposes. If you’re wondering where you’ve seen his face, he’s had supporting roles in TV shows like FOX’s (Now Netflix’) “Arrested Development” and HBO’s “The Newsroom,” movies like “Idiocracy,” where his role as President Dwayne Elizondo Mountain Dew Herbert Camacho earned cult status, and in those crazy Old Spice commercials.

Kennedy rode a groundswell of social media support, as her original tweet had over 10,000 retweets by Friday morning. Crews seemed to be watching every step of the way, too.

Thursday evening, Kennedy, who has also had some TV experience as a winner of Season 1 of TLC’s girl-powered start-up reality show “Girl Starter,” got the good news she was looking for. She should have her Terry Crews debit card in a couple of weeks.

And Twitter, including @TerryCrews, couldn’t be more pleased with the sequence of events.

