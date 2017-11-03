Antwan Houston
He beat the teen he thought killed his dog, police say. He had the wrong guy

By Don Sweeney

November 03, 2017 12:24 PM

A 15-year-old boy walking to a Lakeland, Fla., convenience store found himself under attack on Monday when a man mistakenly blamed him for killing his dog, which had been hit by a car, according to a release from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

The teen had just noticed the dead dog in the street when Antwan Houston, 25, burst from a nearby home and accused him of killing his dog, according to the release. Houston demanded the teen compensate him for the dog and tried to snatch his headphones from around his neck.

When the boy pulled away, Houston began punching him and knocked him to the ground, according to the release. Houston’s roommate dragged him off the teen, who ran away and called authorities.

Houston told deputies he blamed the boy for his dog’s death because the teen was wearing a hoodie and walking past his yard while the dog was not tethered, according to the release. But deputies said there was no evidence the boy had anything to do with the dog’s death.

The teenager told deputies that he believed Houston would have killed him if the man’s roommate hadn’t pulled him away, according to the release.

Houston was arrested on suspicion of strong-arm robbery, according to the release.

