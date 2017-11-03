Judge: Who'll run Nevada execution with no medical officer?

FILE - In this Aug. 17, 2017, file photo, Nevada death row inmate Scott Raymond Dozier confers with Lori Teicher, a federal public defender involved in his case, during an appearance in Clark County District Court in Las Vegas. Questions arose about the upcoming execution of death row inmate Dozier, who wants to die, with a disclosure in court that the state official who signed off on the untried three-drug protocol has resigned. Clark County District Court Judge Jennifer Togliatti responded with surprise Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017, when she was told that Dr. John DiMuro quit Monday, Oct. 30, as chief state medical officer.
FILE - In this Aug. 17, 2017, file photo, Nevada death row inmate Scott Raymond Dozier confers with Lori Teicher, a federal public defender involved in his case, during an appearance in Clark County District Court in Las Vegas. Questions arose about the upcoming execution of death row inmate Dozier, who wants to die, with a disclosure in court that the state official who signed off on the untried three-drug protocol has resigned. Clark County District Court Judge Jennifer Togliatti responded with surprise Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017, when she was told that Dr. John DiMuro quit Monday, Oct. 30, as chief state medical officer. Ken Ritter, File AP Photo
FILE - In this Aug. 17, 2017, file photo, Nevada death row inmate Scott Raymond Dozier confers with Lori Teicher, a federal public defender involved in his case, during an appearance in Clark County District Court in Las Vegas. Questions arose about the upcoming execution of death row inmate Dozier, who wants to die, with a disclosure in court that the state official who signed off on the untried three-drug protocol has resigned. Clark County District Court Judge Jennifer Togliatti responded with surprise Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017, when she was told that Dr. John DiMuro quit Monday, Oct. 30, as chief state medical officer. Ken Ritter, File AP Photo

National

Judge: Who'll run Nevada execution with no medical officer?

The Associated Press

November 03, 2017 9:08 PM

LAS VEGAS

A Nevada judge is asking who's in charge of the upcoming execution of a death-row inmate who wants his sentence carried out, after the state's top doctor quit.

Clark County District Court Judge Jennifer Togliatti on Friday gave the state attorney general's office until Monday to come up with an answer.

Time is short. Scott Dozier's lethal injection is scheduled for Nov. 14 at Ely State Prison.

Federal public defenders are challenging a never-before-tried combination of three drugs the former chief state medical officer, Dr. John DiMuro, approved for the first execution in Nevada in 11 years.

They argue Dozier could be "awake and aware" for several minutes while he suffocates to death.

They also note the chief state medical officer is supposed to oversee parts of the preparation and delivery of the execution drugs.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Not guilty verdict for former St. Louis officer a 'shocker' says Smith family attorney

    A judge acquitted former St. Louis police officer Jason Stockley in the death of Anthony Lamar Smith, who was fatally shot following a high-speed chase in December 2011. "Not guilty as to any charges is a shocker," said Smith family attorney Al Watkins.

Not guilty verdict for former St. Louis officer a 'shocker' says Smith family attorney

Not guilty verdict for former St. Louis officer a 'shocker' says Smith family attorney 1:04

Not guilty verdict for former St. Louis officer a 'shocker' says Smith family attorney
Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 3:47

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons
How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death 3:13

How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death

View More Video