The Latest: Snow, rain in California, but fire areas are dry

A man walks a snow covered road near Soda Springs, Calif., Friday, Nov. 3, 2017. A light snow fell in the upper elevations of the Sierra Nevada overnight, with up to 2 feet of snow forecast to fall in elevations above 8,000 feet and at least a foot of snow is expected in Donner and Tioga passes and other areas above 6,000 feet and up this weekend, forecasters said. Rich Pedroncelli AP Photo