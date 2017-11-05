More Videos

Fence goes up around old St. Elizabeth's 0:45

Fence goes up around old St. Elizabeth's

Pause
East St. Louis Township pork steak donation 2:03

East St. Louis Township pork steak donation

Injured Marine surprised with mortgage-free home 2:28

Injured Marine surprised with mortgage-free home

Highland football beats Effingham in second round of playoffs 1:27

Highland football beats Effingham in second round of playoffs

Use your daylight saving hour like a champ 1:47

Use your daylight saving hour like a champ

St. Elizabeth's patients make move from Belleville to O’Fallon 3:07

St. Elizabeth's patients make move from Belleville to O’Fallon

ICU doctor talks about St. Elizabeth’s Hospital move 3:05

ICU doctor talks about St. Elizabeth’s Hospital move

First patient leaves St. Elizabeth's 0:25

First patient leaves St. Elizabeth's

East St. Louis football advances past second round of playoffs 1:16

East St. Louis football advances past second round of playoffs

New mom and son leave St. Elizabeth's 0:32

New mom and son leave St. Elizabeth's

  • Several dead in Texas Church shooting

    A Texas sheriff says several people were killed on Sunday when a man walked into a church and started shooting.

A Texas sheriff says several people were killed on Sunday when a man walked into a church and started shooting. KSAT
A Texas sheriff says several people were killed on Sunday when a man walked into a church and started shooting. KSAT

National

Gunman opens fire in Texas church, killing multiple people

The Associated Press

November 05, 2017 2:58 PM

SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, Texas

A man opened fire inside of a church in a small South Texas community on Sunday, killing multiple people and wounding others before being "taken down," authorities said.

Authorities said a man walked into the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs and began shooting, killing multiple people and wounding others. Wilson County Sheriff Joe Tackett told the Wilson County News that the shooter had been "taken down," but it's not known how the shooter died.

Authorities haven't said how many were killed or wounded, but a Wilson County commissioner, Albert Gamez, told cable news outlets that emergency officials told him more than 20 people were slain and more than 20 others were wounded, though those figures hadn't been confirmed.

Megan Posey, a spokeswoman for Connally Memorial Medical Center, which is in Floresville and about 10 miles from the church, said "multiple" victims were being treated for gunshot wounds. She declined to give a specific number but said it was less than a dozen.

Some victims were taken by medical helicopter to the Brooke Army Medical Center, television station KSAT reported.

Sutherland Springs is 30 miles (48 kilometers) southeast of San Antonio.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Fence goes up around old St. Elizabeth's 0:45

Fence goes up around old St. Elizabeth's

Pause
East St. Louis Township pork steak donation 2:03

East St. Louis Township pork steak donation

Injured Marine surprised with mortgage-free home 2:28

Injured Marine surprised with mortgage-free home

Highland football beats Effingham in second round of playoffs 1:27

Highland football beats Effingham in second round of playoffs

Use your daylight saving hour like a champ 1:47

Use your daylight saving hour like a champ

St. Elizabeth's patients make move from Belleville to O’Fallon 3:07

St. Elizabeth's patients make move from Belleville to O’Fallon

ICU doctor talks about St. Elizabeth’s Hospital move 3:05

ICU doctor talks about St. Elizabeth’s Hospital move

First patient leaves St. Elizabeth's 0:25

First patient leaves St. Elizabeth's

East St. Louis football advances past second round of playoffs 1:16

East St. Louis football advances past second round of playoffs

New mom and son leave St. Elizabeth's 0:32

New mom and son leave St. Elizabeth's

  • Not guilty verdict for former St. Louis officer a 'shocker' says Smith family attorney

    A judge acquitted former St. Louis police officer Jason Stockley in the death of Anthony Lamar Smith, who was fatally shot following a high-speed chase in December 2011. "Not guilty as to any charges is a shocker," said Smith family attorney Al Watkins.

Not guilty verdict for former St. Louis officer a 'shocker' says Smith family attorney

View More Video