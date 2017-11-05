More Videos

Fence goes up around old St. Elizabeth's 0:45

Fence goes up around old St. Elizabeth's

Pause
East St. Louis Township pork steak donation 2:03

East St. Louis Township pork steak donation

Injured Marine surprised with mortgage-free home 2:28

Injured Marine surprised with mortgage-free home

Highland football beats Effingham in second round of playoffs 1:27

Highland football beats Effingham in second round of playoffs

St. Elizabeth's patients make move from Belleville to O’Fallon 3:07

St. Elizabeth's patients make move from Belleville to O’Fallon

ICU doctor talks about St. Elizabeth’s Hospital move 3:05

ICU doctor talks about St. Elizabeth’s Hospital move

First patient leaves St. Elizabeth's 0:25

First patient leaves St. Elizabeth's

New mom and son leave St. Elizabeth's 0:32

New mom and son leave St. Elizabeth's

Family of Belleville teen reacts to his death 0:57

Family of Belleville teen reacts to his death

Here's what it takes to improve on the state PARCC assessment 2:27

Here's what it takes to improve on the state PARCC assessment

  • Several dead in Texas Church shooting

    A Texas sheriff says several people were killed on Sunday when a man walked into a church and started shooting.

A Texas sheriff says several people were killed on Sunday when a man walked into a church and started shooting. KSAT
A Texas sheriff says several people were killed on Sunday when a man walked into a church and started shooting. KSAT

National

At least 20 people killed in Texas church, officials say

By Christopher Mele

The New York Times

November 05, 2017 1:26 PM

More than 20 people were killed after a gunman walked into a church in a rural community about 30 miles east of San Antonio and opened fire Sunday, an official said.

The official, Paul W. Pfeil, a Wilson County, Texas, commissioner, said he did not have a total count of the number of dead but said it was “more than 20.”

Albert Gamez Jr., another Wilson County commissioner, told CNN that he was told by the police that the gunman was chased into the next county and was killed, but it was not clear whether the police shot him or he killed himself.

Gamez said he was told by an emergency medical technician that 27 people were dead and 24 others were injured.

He said the victims were still inside the church. Sutherland Springs is a small community where everyone knows one another, he said.

He added: “You never expect something like this. My heart is broken.”

The service at the church last Sunday, which was posted on YouTube, began with a rendition of a song called “Happiness Is the Lord.”

Then the pastor, Frank Pomeroy, told his parishioners – 20 to 30 were visible in the video – to walk around the room and “shake somebody’s hand.”

“Tell them it’s good to see them in God’s house this morning,” he said.

David Keen, a constable in Wilson County, Texas, confirmed that there were casualties and said “there were kids involved.” He said the gunman was dead.

Sheriff Joe Tackitt of Wilson County told The Wilson County News that a man had entered the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs and begun firing.

Megan Posey, a spokeswoman for Connally Memorial Medical Center in Floresville, said she did not know exactly how many patients the hospital had received, but that it was continuing to receive more.

The hospital has activated its emergency response team, she said. Information about the conditions of patients was not immediately available.

“We’re sending more officers on the streets to help secure Connally Memorial while they’re bringing the casualties to the hospital,” Keen said.

Joseph Silva, 49, who lives about 5 miles northeast of Sutherland Springs, said the police had instructed his family and neighbors to stay indoors.

In a phone interview Sunday afternoon, he described Sutherland Springs as “a one-blinking-light town.”

“There is a gas station and a post office,” he said. “That’s about all there really is.”

Silva said he had been approached by a woman who said she had two loved ones at the church who were shot.

“There are a number of individuals just weeping and just wanted to know what’s happened to their loved ones,” he said. “Everybody is pretty grief-stricken. Everyone’s worried.”

Gov. Greg Abbott said on Twitter: “Our prayers are with all who were harmed by this evil act. Our thanks to law enforcement for their response.”

Ken Paxton, the attorney general of Texas, said in a statement: “The thoughts and prayers of all Texans are with the people of Sutherland Springs as tragic reports come out of First Baptist Church. My office stands ready to assist local law enforcement as needed.”

President Donald Trump, who was in Japan on a trip to several Asian countries, offered his support for Sutherland Springs. In a Twitters post, he said, “May God be w/ the people of Sutherland Springs, Texas. The FBI & law enforcement are on the scene. I am monitoring the situation from Japan.”

On Facebook, a user described the church: “It is such a warm and welcoming church that is truly filled with the Holy Spirit and shows real Christian love and friendship.”

Donovan Harrell contributed to this report.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Fence goes up around old St. Elizabeth's 0:45

Fence goes up around old St. Elizabeth's

Pause
East St. Louis Township pork steak donation 2:03

East St. Louis Township pork steak donation

Injured Marine surprised with mortgage-free home 2:28

Injured Marine surprised with mortgage-free home

Highland football beats Effingham in second round of playoffs 1:27

Highland football beats Effingham in second round of playoffs

St. Elizabeth's patients make move from Belleville to O’Fallon 3:07

St. Elizabeth's patients make move from Belleville to O’Fallon

ICU doctor talks about St. Elizabeth’s Hospital move 3:05

ICU doctor talks about St. Elizabeth’s Hospital move

First patient leaves St. Elizabeth's 0:25

First patient leaves St. Elizabeth's

New mom and son leave St. Elizabeth's 0:32

New mom and son leave St. Elizabeth's

Family of Belleville teen reacts to his death 0:57

Family of Belleville teen reacts to his death

Here's what it takes to improve on the state PARCC assessment 2:27

Here's what it takes to improve on the state PARCC assessment

  • Not guilty verdict for former St. Louis officer a 'shocker' says Smith family attorney

    A judge acquitted former St. Louis police officer Jason Stockley in the death of Anthony Lamar Smith, who was fatally shot following a high-speed chase in December 2011. "Not guilty as to any charges is a shocker," said Smith family attorney Al Watkins.

Not guilty verdict for former St. Louis officer a 'shocker' says Smith family attorney

View More Video