At least 20 people killed in Texas church, officials say

More than 20 people were killed after a gunman walked into a church in a rural community about 30 miles east of San Antonio and opened fire Sunday, an official said.
The official, Paul W. Pfeil, a Wilson County, Texas, commissioner, said he did not have a total count of the number of dead but said it was “more than 20.”
Albert Gamez Jr., another Wilson County commissioner, told CNN that he was told by the police that the gunman was chased into the next county and was killed, but it was not clear whether the police shot him or he killed himself.
Gamez said he was told by an emergency medical technician that 27 people were dead and 24 others were injured.
He said the victims were still inside the church. Sutherland Springs is a small community where everyone knows one another, he said.
He added: “You never expect something like this. My heart is broken.”
The service at the church last Sunday, which was posted on YouTube, began with a rendition of a song called “Happiness Is the Lord.”
Then the pastor, Frank Pomeroy, told his parishioners – 20 to 30 were visible in the video – to walk around the room and “shake somebody’s hand.”
“Tell them it’s good to see them in God’s house this morning,” he said.
David Keen, a constable in Wilson County, Texas, confirmed that there were casualties and said “there were kids involved.” He said the gunman was dead.
Sheriff Joe Tackitt of Wilson County told The Wilson County News that a man had entered the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs and begun firing.
Megan Posey, a spokeswoman for Connally Memorial Medical Center in Floresville, said she did not know exactly how many patients the hospital had received, but that it was continuing to receive more.
The hospital has activated its emergency response team, she said. Information about the conditions of patients was not immediately available.
“We’re sending more officers on the streets to help secure Connally Memorial while they’re bringing the casualties to the hospital,” Keen said.
Joseph Silva, 49, who lives about 5 miles northeast of Sutherland Springs, said the police had instructed his family and neighbors to stay indoors.
In a phone interview Sunday afternoon, he described Sutherland Springs as “a one-blinking-light town.”
“There is a gas station and a post office,” he said. “That’s about all there really is.”
Silva said he had been approached by a woman who said she had two loved ones at the church who were shot.
“There are a number of individuals just weeping and just wanted to know what’s happened to their loved ones,” he said. “Everybody is pretty grief-stricken. Everyone’s worried.”
Gov. Greg Abbott said on Twitter: “Our prayers are with all who were harmed by this evil act. Our thanks to law enforcement for their response.”
Our prayers are with all who were harmed by this evil act. Our thanks to law enforcement for their response. More details from DPS soon. https://t.co/KMCRmOPkiM— Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) November 5, 2017
Ken Paxton, the attorney general of Texas, said in a statement: “The thoughts and prayers of all Texans are with the people of Sutherland Springs as tragic reports come out of First Baptist Church. My office stands ready to assist local law enforcement as needed.”
#NEW Statement on #Texas church shooting from AG @KenPaxtonTX: @CBSDFW pic.twitter.com/QmrLVn5dA1— Jack Fink (@cbs11jack) November 5, 2017
President Donald Trump, who was in Japan on a trip to several Asian countries, offered his support for Sutherland Springs. In a Twitters post, he said, “May God be w/ the people of Sutherland Springs, Texas. The FBI & law enforcement are on the scene. I am monitoring the situation from Japan.”
May God be w/ the people of Sutherland Springs, Texas. The FBI & law enforcement are on the scene. I am monitoring the situation from Japan.— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 5, 2017
God bless the people of Sutherland Springs, TX. Our country’s hearts are breaking for the victims & their families. We love & are with you!— Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) November 5, 2017
On Facebook, a user described the church: “It is such a warm and welcoming church that is truly filled with the Holy Spirit and shows real Christian love and friendship.”
Donovan Harrell contributed to this report.
