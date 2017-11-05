Emergency personnel respond to a fatal shooting at a Baptist church in Sutherland Springs on Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017.
National

Mutiple deaths reported after mass shooting in Texas church near San Antonio

By Domingo Ramirez Jr.

ramirez@star-telegram.com

November 05, 2017 2:13 PM

A gunman opened fire in a south Texas church Sunday, killing and wounding several people in the church, according to state news reports.

Wilson County Commissioner Albert Gamez, Jr reports up to 24 dead in the church shooting in Sutherland Springs, according to MSNBC.

Local news outlets report that several people have been shot at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, which about 30 miles southeast of San Antonio.

One suspect was dead, according to news reports.

Television stations KSAT and KENS report that there are multiple victims and that there is a large police presence at the church in Sutherland Springs.

KSAT reports that two Airlife helicopters are also at the scene.

KSAT has video of several fire and police vehicles at the church and a photo of a helicopter that the station says was arriving to take victims to hospitals.

This article contains information from the Associated Press.

Domingo Ramirez Jr.: 817-390-7763, @mingoramirezjr

