More Videos

Not guilty verdict for former St. Louis officer a 'shocker' says Smith family attorney 1:04

Not guilty verdict for former St. Louis officer a 'shocker' says Smith family attorney

Pause
Fence goes up around old St. Elizabeth's 0:45

Fence goes up around old St. Elizabeth's

Injured Marine surprised with mortgage-free home 2:28

Injured Marine surprised with mortgage-free home

Highland football beats Effingham in second round of playoffs 1:27

Highland football beats Effingham in second round of playoffs

East St. Louis Township pork steak donation 2:03

East St. Louis Township pork steak donation

ICU doctor talks about St. Elizabeth’s Hospital move 3:05

ICU doctor talks about St. Elizabeth’s Hospital move

Here's what it takes to improve on the state PARCC assessment 2:27

Here's what it takes to improve on the state PARCC assessment

First patient leaves St. Elizabeth's 0:25

First patient leaves St. Elizabeth's

Use your daylight saving hour like a champ 1:47

Use your daylight saving hour like a champ

St. Elizabeth's patients make move from Belleville to O’Fallon 3:07

St. Elizabeth's patients make move from Belleville to O’Fallon

  • More than 20 dead, including pastor's daughter, after Texas church shooting

    On Sunday a gunman opened fire at First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, TX leaving at least 27 dead and 30 injured.

On Sunday a gunman opened fire at First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, TX leaving at least 27 dead and 30 injured. Alexa Ard / McClatchy
On Sunday a gunman opened fire at First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, TX leaving at least 27 dead and 30 injured. Alexa Ard / McClatchy

National

Pastor’s 14-year-old daughter among those slain in church shooting

By Don Sweeney

dsweeney@sacbee.com

November 05, 2017 3:51 PM

A gunman opened fire in a South Texas church Sunday, killing at least 20 people, according to local authorities, including the 14-year-old daughter of Pastor Frank Pomeroy.

Pomeroy told ABC News his daughter was “one very beautiful, special child.” His wife, Sherri Pomeroy, told NBC News that her husband was out of town but their daughter had attended the regular Sunday morning service at the church. The couple, married in 1985, have other children and grandchildren, she told the network.

The mission of the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, as listed on its Facebook page, is to “honor and glorify God by: Studying his word, sharing his gospel, praying for his guidance, and doing his will not ours.”

Several videos posted by the church on YouTube feature Frank Pomeroy.

Sutherland Springs is about 30 miles southeast of San Antonio.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Not guilty verdict for former St. Louis officer a 'shocker' says Smith family attorney 1:04

Not guilty verdict for former St. Louis officer a 'shocker' says Smith family attorney

Pause
Fence goes up around old St. Elizabeth's 0:45

Fence goes up around old St. Elizabeth's

Injured Marine surprised with mortgage-free home 2:28

Injured Marine surprised with mortgage-free home

Highland football beats Effingham in second round of playoffs 1:27

Highland football beats Effingham in second round of playoffs

East St. Louis Township pork steak donation 2:03

East St. Louis Township pork steak donation

ICU doctor talks about St. Elizabeth’s Hospital move 3:05

ICU doctor talks about St. Elizabeth’s Hospital move

Here's what it takes to improve on the state PARCC assessment 2:27

Here's what it takes to improve on the state PARCC assessment

First patient leaves St. Elizabeth's 0:25

First patient leaves St. Elizabeth's

Use your daylight saving hour like a champ 1:47

Use your daylight saving hour like a champ

St. Elizabeth's patients make move from Belleville to O’Fallon 3:07

St. Elizabeth's patients make move from Belleville to O’Fallon

  • Not guilty verdict for former St. Louis officer a 'shocker' says Smith family attorney

    A judge acquitted former St. Louis police officer Jason Stockley in the death of Anthony Lamar Smith, who was fatally shot following a high-speed chase in December 2011. "Not guilty as to any charges is a shocker," said Smith family attorney Al Watkins.

Not guilty verdict for former St. Louis officer a 'shocker' says Smith family attorney

View More Video