Pastor’s 14-year-old daughter among those slain in church shooting

More Videos 1:04 Not guilty verdict for former St. Louis officer a 'shocker' says Smith family attorney Pause 0:45 Fence goes up around old St. Elizabeth's 2:28 Injured Marine surprised with mortgage-free home 1:27 Highland football beats Effingham in second round of playoffs 2:03 East St. Louis Township pork steak donation 3:05 ICU doctor talks about St. Elizabeth’s Hospital move 2:27 Here's what it takes to improve on the state PARCC assessment 0:25 First patient leaves St. Elizabeth's 1:47 Use your daylight saving hour like a champ 3:07 St. Elizabeth's patients make move from Belleville to O’Fallon Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

More than 20 dead, including pastor's daughter, after Texas church shooting On Sunday a gunman opened fire at First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, TX leaving at least 27 dead and 30 injured. On Sunday a gunman opened fire at First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, TX leaving at least 27 dead and 30 injured. Alexa Ard / McClatchy

On Sunday a gunman opened fire at First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, TX leaving at least 27 dead and 30 injured. Alexa Ard / McClatchy