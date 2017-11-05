Mourners pray during a vigil in Fort Hood, Texas on Friday, Nov. 6, 2009 in the wake of shootings that killed 13 people on the base.
National

Texas church shooting happened on the anniversary of Ft. Hood shooting

By Donovan Harrell

dharrell@mcclatchydc.com

November 05, 2017 06:14 PM

The shooting at First Baptist Church Sunday in Sutherland Springs, Texas happened on the 8th anniversary of the Ft. Hood shooting, the largest mass murder at a military base in U.S. history.

The shooter at Ft. Hood was identified as Major Nidal Malik Hasan. Hasan, an Army psychiatrist, fatally shot 13 soldiers and one civilian at the base just 160 miles away on Nov. 5, 2009, The New York Times reported.

Hasan was captured alive, and in 2013 a military jury found Hasan guilty of 45 counts of premeditated murder and attempted premeditated murder. The counts were for 13 people killed and the 32 others he shot at or harmed.

Hasan was sentenced to death, The Washington Post reported.

And the coincidences don’t stop at just the date. The suspected gunman in the First Baptist Church shooting was identified by the Associated Press as Devin Patrick Kelley, who also had a military history, according to CBS News.

“CBS News reports: Suspect is fmr. US Air Force E1 (2010-2014) He received a dishonorable discharge He was court martialed in May 2014,” CBS Correspondent David Begnaud tweeted.

At least 26 people died in the church shooting, according to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, with more than 20 injured in the small town, which is about 30 miles southeast of San Antonio.

