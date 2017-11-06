National

Officials: Possible tornado injures 8 in small Ohio city

The Associated Press

November 06, 2017 3:49 AM

CELINA, Ohio

At least eight people have been injured after a possible tornado tore through a small Ohio city.

Mercer County officials say six people were hurt at a restaurant in Celina (suh-LEYE'-nuh) that was damaged on Sunday during the severe weather. One person was hurt at another business, and one was injured in a car crash after a utility pole fell.

None of the injuries are believed to be life-threatening.

The National Weather Service says it will conduct a storm survey on Monday. The weather service says it's expected that two separate tornadoes struck the county, with the strongest hitting Celina's business district.

Several businesses sustained heavy damage. Downed trees and power lines also were reported.

Schools in Celina will be closed on Monday due to the storm damage.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Not guilty verdict for former St. Louis officer a 'shocker' says Smith family attorney

    A judge acquitted former St. Louis police officer Jason Stockley in the death of Anthony Lamar Smith, who was fatally shot following a high-speed chase in December 2011. "Not guilty as to any charges is a shocker," said Smith family attorney Al Watkins.

Not guilty verdict for former St. Louis officer a 'shocker' says Smith family attorney

Not guilty verdict for former St. Louis officer a 'shocker' says Smith family attorney 1:04

Not guilty verdict for former St. Louis officer a 'shocker' says Smith family attorney
Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 3:47

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons
How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death 3:13

How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death

View More Video