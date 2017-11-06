AP News in Brief at 6:04 a.m. EST

Texas church attack leaves 26 dead, small community reeling
SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, Texas (AP) — A gunman dressed in black tactical-style gear and armed with an assault rifle opened fire inside a small South Texas church, killing 26 people in an attack that claimed tight-knit neighbors and multiple family members ranging in age from 5 to 72 years old.
Once the shooting started Sunday at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, there was likely "no way" for congregants to escape, said Wilson County Sheriff Joe D. Tackitt Jr. Officials said about 20 others were wounded.
"He just walked down the center aisle, turned around and my understanding was shooting on his way back out," said Tackitt, who said the gunman also carried a handgun but that he didn't know if it was fired. Tackitt described the scene as "terrible."
"It's unbelievable to see children, men and women, laying there. Defenseless people," he said.
Authorities didn't identify the attacker during a news conference Sunday night. But two other officials — one a U.S. official and one in law enforcement — identified him as Devin Kelley. They spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity because they weren't authorized to discuss the investigation.
Man linked to Texas shooting faced military court martial
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas (AP) — The man authorities have identified as the gunman in a mass shooting at a Texas church was discharged from the Air Force for allegedly assaulting his spouse and child, according to an Air Force spokeswoman.
The spokeswoman, Ann Stefanek, said Sunday that Devin Kelley served 12 months' confinement after a 2012 court-martial. He ultimately received a bad conduct discharge and reduction in rank.
She said Kelley served in Logistics Readiness at Holloman Air Force Base in New Mexico from 2010 until his discharge in 2014. His job responsible for moving passengers, cargo and personal property in military transportation.
Authorities did not announce his name at a news conference on the shooting, saying only that the suspect was a white male in his 20s.
But a U.S. official and a law enforcement official identified Kelley as the person who opened fire Sunday at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs, Texas, killing 26 people and wounding about 20 others.
Relative: Pregnant woman, 3 children, in-laws slain in Texas
SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, Texas (AP) — A mother's pride had lit up Crystal Holcombe's Facebook page. Daughters Emily and Megan had finished third and first in their respective categories in a 4-H bakeoff and displayed their handiwork in posted photos.
But on Sunday afternoon, the page went grim.
"Keep the Holcombe family in your prayers," a friend posted.
Crystal Holcombe, who was eight months pregnant, was among the 26 people killed by a lone gunman wielding an assault rifle, most inside the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs, Texas, said her cousin, Nick Uhlig.
Uhlig told The Associated Press that Holcombe's in-laws were killed, and he told the Houston Chronicle that three of Holcombe's children also died.
Trump stands with Japan, denounces North Korean aggression
President Donald Trump ratcheted up the pressure on North Korea Monday, refusing to rule out eventual military action and declaring that the United States "will not stand" for Pyongyang menacing America or its Asian allies.
Trump, on the first stop of his lengthy Asia trip, denounced North Korea as "a threat to the civilized world," and exhorted dictator Kim Jong Un to cease weapons testing like the missiles he has fired over Japanese territory in recent weeks. Though he stood in one of the Asia capitals in range of North Korea's missiles, Trump did not modulate his fiery language, declaring that Pyongyang imperiled "international peace and stability."
"Some people say my rhetoric is very strong but look what has happened with very weak rhetoric in the last 25 years," said Trump, who stood with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at a Monday news conference.
Abe, who has taken a more hawkish view on North Korea than some of his predecessors, agreed with Trump's assessment that "all options are on the table" when dealing with Kim Jong Un and announced new sanctions against several dozen North Korea individuals. The two men also put a face on the threat posed by the North, earlier standing with anguished families of Japanese citizens snatched by Pyongyang's agents.
Trump and first lady Melania Trump stood with nearly two dozen relatives, some of whom held photos of the missing. Seeking to increase pressure on North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, Trump pledged to work to return the missing to their families, saying "it's a very, very sad number of stories that we've heard."
Trump could face thorny issues on South Korea visit
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — President Donald Trump visits South Korea on Tuesday on the second leg of his first official Asian tour. While Trump will be looking to use his trip to strengthen Washington's alliance with Seoul and reaffirm their joint push to maximize pressure on North Korea over its nuclear program, he will also be faced with several thorny issues weighing on the relationship. Here's a look at some of them.
NORTH KOREA
Both Trump and South Korea's liberal President Moon Jae-in agree that it's time to ramp up sanctions and pressure on North Korea, which has ignored international condemnation as it moves forward with its nuclear and missile tests.
But Moon, a former human rights lawyer, still favors dialogue as a way to defuse the nuclear tension and vehemently opposes a potential military clash, which experts believe would cause enormous casualties in South Korea. This contrasts with Trump, who has threatened the North with "fire and fury" and exchanged warlike rhetoric with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
Amid booming economy, homelessness soars along US West Coast
SEATTLE (AP) — In a park in the middle of a leafy, bohemian neighborhood where homes list for close to $1 million, a tractor's massive claw scooped up the refuse of the homeless - mattresses, tents, wooden frames, a wicker chair, an outdoor propane heater. Workers in masks and steel-shanked boots plucked used needles and mounds of waste from the underbrush.
Just a day before, this corner of Ravenna Park was an illegal home for the down and out, one of 400 such encampments that have popped up in Seattle's parks, under bridges, on freeway medians and along busy sidewalks. Now, as police and social workers approached, some of the dispossessed scurried away, vanishing into a metropolis that is struggling to cope with an enormous wave of homelessness.
That struggle is not Seattle's alone. A homeless crisis of unprecedented proportions is rocking the West Coast, and its victims are being left behind by the very things that mark the region's success: soaring housing costs, rock-bottom vacancy rates and a roaring economy that waits for no one. All along the coast, elected officials are scrambling for solutions.
"I've got economically zero unemployment in my city, and I've got thousands of homeless people that actually are working and just can't afford housing," said Seattle City Councilman Mike O'Brien. "There's nowhere for these folks to move to. Every time we open up a new place, it fills up."
The rising numbers of homeless people have pushed abject poverty into the open like never before and have overwhelmed cities and nonprofits. The surge in people living on the streets has put public health at risk, led several cities to declare states of emergency and forced cities and counties to spend millions - in some cases billions - in a search for solutions.
Saudi-led coalition warns Iran over Yemen missile launch
SANAA, Yemen (AP) — The Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen closed off the land, sea and air ports to the Arab world's poorest country early Monday after a rebel-fired ballistic missile targeted Riyadh, blaming the launch on Iran and warning it could be "considered as an act of war."
The coalition's statement ramps up tensions between the ultraconservative Sunni kingdom and its Shiite rival Iran, both of which have interests in Yemen's yearslong conflict. The bloodshed continued Sunday as an Islamic State-claimed militant attack in Aden killed at least 17 people.
In a statement, the coalition accused Iran of supplying Yemen's Houthi rebels and their allies with the missile launched Saturday toward the Saudi capital's international airport.
Iran has backed the rebels, but denies arming them. The Houthi militants have said their Volcano-variant ballistic missile is locally produced.
The Saudi-led coalition's statement said the closures would be temporary and "take into account" the work of humanitarian and aid organizations. The war has claimed more than 10,000 lives and driven the Arab world's poorest country to the brink of famine.
Brazile strains Dem unity ahead of key gov race in Virginia
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats are having trouble surmounting differences over the bitter 2016 election amid revelations of a contemplated effort to replace Hillary Clinton as the presidential nominee, deepening party strife just before Tuesday's closely watched Virginia governor's race.
The fate of that bellwether election will likely make a weighty statement about Democratic prospects in 2018 and beyond.
"Everywhere I go right now, we're focused on elections ... and what the people are telling me is they want to know how they're going to get their good jobs back, how are they going to get health care," said Tom Perez, the party's chairman, on Sunday.
Perez then launched into an attack on the 2016 claims of his predecessor, interim DNC leader Donna Brazile, as "ludicrous" and "without merit."
The dueling across the Sunday news show platforms was triggered by the disclosure that Brazile, the DNC chair during the final months of the campaign, considered an effort to replace Clinton with then-Vice President Joe Biden because of health concerns.
Police hone tactics to quell violence at hate-fueled rallies
SHELBYVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Snipers perched on rooftops. Police helicopters and drones hovered overhead. Officers in riot gear lined the streets. White nationalists and counterprotesters screamed at each other from fenced-off pens, but the tactics employed by law enforcement at the "White Lives Matter" rally last month in Tennessee may have prevented the kind of mayhem that had erupted at earlier rallies in other states.
Several weeks prior, police in Richmond, Virginia, banned bats, bricks, flag poles and any other items that potentially could be used as weapons at a rally held by a Confederate heritage group. Police in Berkeley, California, employed similar tactics this year after a hands-off approach failed to prevent a series of violent clashes.
At the heart of the changes is a determination to prevent a repeat of the bloodshed resulting from a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, in August, when a woman was struck and killed by a car that plowed into a group of counterprotesters.
Since then, law enforcement agencies around the country are honing their responses to an increasing number of rallies held by far-right groups, trying to balance free-speech rights with public safety. They also are comparing notes to see what tactics work best in different circumstances.
Preparing for a speech by white nationalist Richard Spencer on its campus last month, the University of Florida sent a contingent of police officers to Berkeley to learn from the city's experiences.
Carr throws for 300 yards to help Oakland beat Miami 27-24
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Oakland Raiders headed home early Monday after a long trip, ready for a rest with their season back on track.
Derek Carr threw for 300 yards and Oakland completed a two-game East Coast swing Sunday night by beating the Miami Dolphins 27-24. It was only the Raiders' second win since Week 2, but at 4-5 they're still in the playoff chase.
"A real solid win on the road," coach Jack Del Rio said. "We're ready to get home."
The Raiders spent the week practicing in Sarasota, Florida, after losing a week ago at Buffalo. Following a bye, their next game is Nov. 19 in Mexico City.
The Dolphins fell to 4-4. Here are things to know about their second consecutive prime-time defeat, and the Raiders' change in direction:
