FILE - In this Dec. 31, 2015, file photo, Hamilton, Ohio, firefighters move the casket for Patrick Wolterman into an awaiting fire engine at the Hodapp Funeral Home in Cincinnati. A homeowner and his nephew are scheduled to go on trial in Ohio for murder in a 2015 house fire that resulted in the death of Hamilton firefighter Wolterman. Butler County Judge Greg Stephens said the court should try to seat a jury first. He set jury selection for Monday, Nov. 6.
FILE - In this Dec. 31, 2015, file photo, Hamilton, Ohio, firefighters move the casket for Patrick Wolterman into an awaiting fire engine at the Hodapp Funeral Home in Cincinnati. A homeowner and his nephew are scheduled to go on trial in Ohio for murder in a 2015 house fire that resulted in the death of Hamilton firefighter Wolterman. Butler County Judge Greg Stephens said the court should try to seat a jury first. He set jury selection for Monday, Nov. 6. The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP, File Cameron Knight
FILE - In this Dec. 31, 2015, file photo, Hamilton, Ohio, firefighters move the casket for Patrick Wolterman into an awaiting fire engine at the Hodapp Funeral Home in Cincinnati. A homeowner and his nephew are scheduled to go on trial in Ohio for murder in a 2015 house fire that resulted in the death of Hamilton firefighter Wolterman. Butler County Judge Greg Stephens said the court should try to seat a jury first. He set jury selection for Monday, Nov. 6. The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP, File Cameron Knight

National

Murder trial in Ohio firefighter's arson death to begin

The Associated Press

November 05, 2017 11:24 PM

HAMILTON, Ohio

A homeowner and his nephew are scheduled to go on trial in Ohio for murder in a 2015 house fire that resulted in the death of a firefighter.

Prosecutors say Lester Parker solicited his nephew, William "Billy" Tucker, to set the fire that resulted in the death of Hamilton firefighter Patrick Wolterman. The firefighter died after falling through a floor of the burning home.

The two men have pleaded not guilty to charges of murder and arson. Their attorneys had asked Butler County Judge Greg Stephens to move the trial because of extensive pretrial publicity.

Stephens said the court should try to seat a jury first. He set jury selection for Monday.

It was the first death of a Hamilton firefighter in the line of duty since 1971.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Not guilty verdict for former St. Louis officer a 'shocker' says Smith family attorney

    A judge acquitted former St. Louis police officer Jason Stockley in the death of Anthony Lamar Smith, who was fatally shot following a high-speed chase in December 2011. "Not guilty as to any charges is a shocker," said Smith family attorney Al Watkins.

Not guilty verdict for former St. Louis officer a 'shocker' says Smith family attorney

Not guilty verdict for former St. Louis officer a 'shocker' says Smith family attorney 1:04

Not guilty verdict for former St. Louis officer a 'shocker' says Smith family attorney
Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 3:47

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons
How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death 3:13

How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death

View More Video