Man pursued Texas church shooter at 95 mph: ‘Why wouldn't you want to take him down?’

Man who pursued Texas church shooting suspect: Why wouldn't you want to take him down? Johnnie Langendorff ot Texas described how he helped chase down the suspect after the shooting at First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas on Nov. 5, 2017. He says once Devin Kelley drove into a ditch he didn't put up a fight. Johnnie Langendorff ot Texas described how he helped chase down the suspect after the shooting at First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas on Nov. 5, 2017. He says once Devin Kelley drove into a ditch he didn't put up a fight. Meta Viers/McClatchy KSAT via AP

