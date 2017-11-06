More Videos

  • Faced with another surgery, 5-year-old girl "marries" her best friend

    Sophia Chaiappalone, who has a serious heart defect, faces yet another surgery. Before the surgery, she had one wish: to marry her preschool sweetheart.

Sophia Chaiappalone, who has a serious heart defect, faces yet another surgery. Before the surgery, she had one wish: to marry her preschool sweetheart. Meta Viers/McClatchy Sassy Mouth Photography
Sophia Chaiappalone, who has a serious heart defect, faces yet another surgery. Before the surgery, she had one wish: to marry her preschool sweetheart. Meta Viers/McClatchy Sassy Mouth Photography

National

This 5-year-old wanted to marry her preschool sweetheart before having heart surgery

By Don Sweeney

dsweeney@sacbee.com

November 06, 2017 9:47 AM

Sophia Chiappalone, 5, had one request before her next surgery for a heart defect: She wanted to marry her preschool sweetheart.

So her mother, Kristy Somerset-Chiappalone, contacted Tracy Laferriere, mother of prospective groom Hunter Laferriere, 6, according to Cosmopolitan magazine.

“He’d do anything to make her happy,” Tracy told the magazine. “She always agrees to play Mario with him, so I think he’d happily marry her.”

A friend of the Laferriere family, Marisa Balletti-Lavoie of Sassy Mouth Photography, set up a mock wedding photo shoot Oct. 23 for the young couple. Bliss Bridal Shop donated gowns for Sophia to wear.

“I could cry looking at all the joy in these images!!!” Balletti-Lavoie wrote on her studio’s Facebook page.

Sophia Elyssa Chiappalone the beautiful baby with a broken heart had a beautiful little wish. She wanted to get married...

Posted by Sassy Mouth Photo on Monday, October 23, 2017

Sophia, who lives in Meriden, Connecticut, was born with half a heart, her mother told NBC Connecticut.

"She’s a walking miracle," Kristy Somerset-Chiappalone said. "There is no life expectancy at this time because there’s no reason for her to be alive."

Sophia, who has already undergone multiple surgeries, is now in respiratory failure and requires another surgery later in November, the TV station reported.

A GoFundMe account to help pay Sophia Chappalone’s medical expenses, organized by Tracy Laferriere, has raised $6,400 of its $10,000 goal as of Monday morning.

