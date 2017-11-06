This 5-year-old wanted to marry her preschool sweetheart before having heart surgery

More Videos 1:04 Not guilty verdict for former St. Louis officer a 'shocker' says Smith family attorney Pause 0:53 Police say several violent crimes emanate from this one house 1:41 Man who pursued Texas church shooting suspect: Why wouldn't you want to take him down? 2:42 Fairmount Park needs revenue stream 3:07 St. Elizabeth's patients make move from Belleville to O’Fallon 1:11 More than 20 dead, including pastor's daughter, after Texas church shooting 1:27 Highland football beats Effingham in second round of playoffs 0:45 Fence goes up around old St. Elizabeth's 1:16 East St. Louis football advances past second round of playoffs 2:03 East St. Louis Township pork steak donation Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Faced with another surgery, 5-year-old girl "marries" her best friend Sophia Chaiappalone, who has a serious heart defect, faces yet another surgery. Before the surgery, she had one wish: to marry her preschool sweetheart. Sophia Chaiappalone, who has a serious heart defect, faces yet another surgery. Before the surgery, she had one wish: to marry her preschool sweetheart. Meta Viers/McClatchy Sassy Mouth Photography

