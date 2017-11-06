FILE - In this Aug. 17, 2017 file photo, Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., speaks during a news conference, in Union Beach, N.J. A jury could begin deliberations Monday, Nov. 6, in the bribery trial of Menendez and a wealthy friend.
FILE - In this Aug. 17, 2017 file photo, Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., speaks during a news conference, in Union Beach, N.J. A jury could begin deliberations Monday, Nov. 6, in the bribery trial of Menendez and a wealthy friend. Julio Cortez, File AP Photo
FILE - In this Aug. 17, 2017 file photo, Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., speaks during a news conference, in Union Beach, N.J. A jury could begin deliberations Monday, Nov. 6, in the bribery trial of Menendez and a wealthy friend. Julio Cortez, File AP Photo

National

The Latest: Menendez lawyer tells jurors bribery not proved

The Associated Press

November 06, 2017 10:11 AM

NEWARK, N.J.

The Latest on the bribery trial of Sen. Bob Menendez and a wealthy friend (all times local):

11 a.m.

A lawyer for Sen. Bob Menendez says prosecutors showed no evidence of a corrupt agreement between the Democratic lawmaker and a wealthy friend.

The bribery trial is in its 10th week, and jurors could begin deliberating Monday after Menendez attorney Abbe Lowell finishes his closing argument and prosecutors give a rebuttal.

Menendez is charged with accepting gifts from Florida eye doctor Salomon Melgen in exchange for pressuring officials on behalf of Melgen's business interests. Both men have denied any wrongdoing.

Lowell told jurors that Menendez and Melgen were longtime friends who didn't suddenly enter into a bribery agreement in 2006, as an indictment alleges.

He says prosecutors never showed evidence of an actual agreement, but instead wanted the jury to "assume, fill in the gap, guess, and speculate about what happened."

___

12:30 a.m.

A jury could begin deliberations Monday in the bribery trial of U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez and a wealthy friend.

The panel heard closing arguments last week from prosecutors and from attorneys for co-defendant Salomon Melgen. Jurors are scheduled to hear from Menendez's attorney Monday, followed by the prosecution's rebuttal.

Menendez is charged with accepting gifts from Melgen, a Florida eye doctor, over a seven-year period in exchange for pressuring government officials on behalf of Melgen's business interests.

Prosecutors characterized Menendez as Melgen's "personal senator" who accepted lavish vacations and other gifts and repaid Melgen by pushing executive branch officials to resolve the doctor's $8.9 million Medicare billing dispute and other issues.

Both men deny any bribery arrangement and say the gifts are reflective of their longtime friendship.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Not guilty verdict for former St. Louis officer a 'shocker' says Smith family attorney

    A judge acquitted former St. Louis police officer Jason Stockley in the death of Anthony Lamar Smith, who was fatally shot following a high-speed chase in December 2011. "Not guilty as to any charges is a shocker," said Smith family attorney Al Watkins.

Not guilty verdict for former St. Louis officer a 'shocker' says Smith family attorney

Not guilty verdict for former St. Louis officer a 'shocker' says Smith family attorney 1:04

Not guilty verdict for former St. Louis officer a 'shocker' says Smith family attorney
Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 3:47

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons
How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death 3:13

How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death

View More Video