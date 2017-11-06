Twitter
Her baseball hat fell seven stories. Floor by floor, fans helped her get it back.

By Mandy Matney

November 06, 2017 10:12 AM

A crowd of Houston Astros fans found something else to cheer about during Friday’s downtown World Series parade.

A woman watching the parade from the seventh floor of a parking garage dropped her hat, but Houston fans stepped up to the plate to help her out.

A video posted by Twitter user Alan Enokian showed dozens of fans play a game of catch with the hat, tossing it up the parking garage floor-by-floor, until finally it was returned to the original owner.

The whole crowd cheered and the video went viral with more than 180,000 retweets.

Here’s another angle of the epic game of hat toss.

This was the Houston Astros’ first World Series victory.

