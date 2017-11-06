Marilyn Manson was criticized for pretending to shoot the crowd at a concert near San Bernardino, hours after the shooting in Sutherland Springs, Texas
National

Hours after Texas shooting, rocker points fake gun at San Bernardino concert crowd

By Scott Berson

sberson@ledger-enquirer.com

November 06, 2017 11:46 AM

Only a few hours after a mass shooting at a rural church in Sutherland Springs, Texas left at least 26 people dead and another 20 wounded, controversial glam rocker Marilyn Manson took the stage for a concert near San Bernardino, Calif., attached his microphone to a fake gun and pretended to spray the crowd with bullets.

The rock star, well known for cultivating a morbid image and edgy persona, was performing at a Sunday night concert in Devore, a suburb north of San Bernardino.

Manson performed the concert from a wheelchair, still in recovery after a prop of a giant gun fell on him and crushed his leg during a concert in September.

From his wheelchair, Manson mounted a microphone to a fake rifle and pretended to pepper the crowd with bullets while singing, reported TMZ. The rifle had an orange tip signifying that it was not a real firearm.

  • MONDAY UPDATE: Sutherland Springs Church Shooting: What we know now

    Latest update: 9:45 a.m. on Monday. This is a developing story. As of 9:45 a.m. Monday at least 26 people are dead after a gunman Devin Kelley opened fire on First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas. Check back for more updates as the story develops.

MONDAY UPDATE: Sutherland Springs Church Shooting: What we know now

Latest update: 9:45 a.m. on Monday. This is a developing story. As of 9:45 a.m. Monday at least 26 people are dead after a gunman Devin Kelley opened fire on First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas. Check back for more updates as the story develops.

Lena Blietz lblietz@star-telegram.com

In 2015, Syed Rizwan Farook and Tashfeen Malik killed 14 people and wounded 20 others in a mass shooting in San Bernardino before being killed by police. Manson’s stunt comes at a time when the nation is reeling from an onslaught of deadly mass shootings, including Sunday’s attack and the recent mass shooting in Las Vegas, which left more than 50 people dead and hundreds wounded.

The stunt kicked off a wave of criticism on Twitter, though a music reporter for The Sun said many in the crowd didn’t think much of it, other than a few who thought it was “lame.”

Manson is known for his provocative performances. His dark image and shock-jock musicianship led to years of protests and allegations that his band performed Satanic rituals onstage, reported a 1997 New York Times report.

His name was plunged further into the public arena after it was erroneously reported that the shooters of the 1999 Columbine High School massacre were inspired by his music.

Manson told NME he “deserved a Grammy” for being the musician blamed for the most deaths.

