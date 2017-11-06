Man crawls through baggage carousel and sneaks onto the airport tarmac, video shows

More Videos 2:07 Trump outlines tax reform plan during speech in Indiana Pause 3:07 St. Elizabeth's patients make move from Belleville to O’Fallon 2:42 Fairmount Park needs revenue stream 2:32 St. Elizabeth's welcomes first baby born at new hospital 1:32 The importance of Visions for Vets 1:11 More than 20 dead, including pastor's daughter, after Texas church shooting 2:27 Here's what it takes to improve on the state PARCC assessment 1:27 Highland football beats Effingham in second round of playoffs 2:03 East St. Louis Township pork steak donation 1:30 Highland, still unbeaten, advances in football playoffs Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport In a video provided to the Miami Herald by a source who wishes to remain anonymous, a man makes it past Miami International Airport security Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, jumps onto a luggage carousel, and sprints onto the airport tarmac. Video has been edited by the Herald. In a video provided to the Miami Herald by a source who wishes to remain anonymous, a man makes it past Miami International Airport security Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, jumps onto a luggage carousel, and sprints onto the airport tarmac. Video has been edited by the Herald.

