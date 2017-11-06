Millions of Netflix subscribers are the target of an email scam

More Videos 1:04 Not guilty verdict for former St. Louis officer a 'shocker' says Smith family attorney Pause 1:31 Faced with another surgery, 5-year-old girl "marries" her best friend 2:12 Purple Heart finds its home 3:07 St. Elizabeth's patients make move from Belleville to O’Fallon 2:07 Trump outlines tax reform plan during speech in Indiana 1:11 More than 20 dead, including pastor's daughter, after Texas church shooting 0:27 Security camera footage shows man take package from Belleville porch 2:32 St. Elizabeth's welcomes first baby born at new hospital 1:27 Highland football beats Effingham in second round of playoffs 2:27 Here's what it takes to improve on the state PARCC assessment Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Watch the trailer for 'Stranger Things 2' - on Netflix October 27 When terrifying supernatural forces once again begin to affect the town of Hawkins, they realize Will's disappearance was only the beginning. And so the adventure continues October 27, 2017 on Netflix. When terrifying supernatural forces once again begin to affect the town of Hawkins, they realize Will's disappearance was only the beginning. And so the adventure continues October 27, 2017 on Netflix. Netflix

When terrifying supernatural forces once again begin to affect the town of Hawkins, they realize Will's disappearance was only the beginning. And so the adventure continues October 27, 2017 on Netflix. Netflix