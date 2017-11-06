FILE - In this Oct. 21, 2015, file photo, students walk on the Massachusetts Institute of Technology campus in Cambridge, Mass. The state's Supreme Judicial Court will hear arguments Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017, in a lawsuit filed against MIT by the family of graduate student Han Nguyen, who killed himself in 2009. The family claims his death was preventable and that the school had a legal duty to act with reasonable care to protect him from harm. The school said it can't be blamed for his death. MIT and 18 other universities are urging the court to reject the family's case.
National

Court to examine whether school can be blamed for suicide

The Associated Press

November 06, 2017 11:32 PM

BOSTON

Massachusetts' highest court is stepping into a fight over whether colleges and universities can be held liable when students kill themselves on campus.

The Supreme Judicial Court will hear arguments Tuesday in the case brought by the family of a Massachusetts Institute of Technology graduate student who jumped off a building to his death in 2009.

Han Nguyen's family says MIT is responsible for his death because it knew he was a suicide risk, but failed to get him the help he needed. His family says MIT had a legal duty to protect Nguyen from harm.

MIT and other schools are raising alarm about the case. No other state Supreme Court has found that schools have a legal duty to prevent student suicides.

