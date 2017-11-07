Hospital discharges man injured in Maryland office shooting

National

The two people who were shot but survived a fatal office park shooting in Maryland last month have now both been released from the hospital.

Officials at University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center announced Monday that 37-year-old Jose Roberto Flores Gillen has been discharged.

The Baltimore Sun reports that Gillen was one of five people shot Oct. 18 at Advanced Granite Solutions in Harford County. Three of the victims died. The other one, 38-year-old Enoc Sosa, was released from the hospital last week.

Thirty-eight-year-old Radee Prince, a former employee, is facing murder charges in connection with the slayings. Investigators say Prince gathered his co-workers before shooting them. Authorities said he then drove to Delaware and shot an acquaintance at a car dealership. He was captured after a 10-hour manhunt.

