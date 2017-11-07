His 19-year-old girlfriend wouldn’t marry him. So he snapped, police say

A Pennsylvania man admitted to brutally killing his girlfriend and fleeing to Illinois, according to court documents cited by multiple media outlets.
Christopher R. Tucker, 34, confessed Thursday to killing Tara Serino, 19, in his home in Berks County. Upper Macungie Police told NBC10 that Tucker asked Serino to marry him either Monday or Tuesday of last week, and when she replied “no,” Tucker snapped.
Serino, who admitted to Tucker that she was being unfaithful, mentioned off-hand that maybe Tucker should just kill her, according to court documents cited by multiple sources. He did, in what authorities say was a “very gruesome” scene, according to WFMZ-TV. Serino was last seen by her family Monday, Oct. 30.
After killing her and wrapping Serino’s body in a rug, Tucker fled to Illinois, where he was arrested on Halloween and “admitted to strangling her, which he did not believe killed her, poking her eyes out, snapping her neck and hitting her with a hatchet until he thought she was dead,” according to an arrest warrant cited by multiple sources. He was held Tuesday as a fugitive from justice in Illinois before being charged with first- and third-degree murder by Pennsylvania State police, according to the Reading Eagle.
Authorities told the Eagle they expected Tucker to be sent back to Pennsylvania in 10 to 20 days. Until then he will remain jailed in Illinois.
He was picked up in Illinois after breaking into a farmer’s combine with the farmer still inside, according to the Morning Call. Pennsylvania State Police also told the Morning Call that Tucker used a 25-pound plate weight in the killing.
“He was behaving in a very odd and unusual fashion, so he was taken to the hospital,” Berks County District Attorney John Adams told WFMZ-TV. He was interviewed by detectives in Urbana, Ill., Wednesday, where he admitted to the grisly killing of Serino, who would have turned 20 on Friday, Nov. 10.
