Air Force: Racial slurs written by 1 person who was targeted

FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2017 file photo, academy superintendent Lt. Gen. Jay Silveria speaks about race relations to U.S. Air Force cadets during lunch at the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo. The Air Force Academy said Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017, that racial slurs posted outside the dorm rooms of five black students were written by one of those students. The announcement was a jarring turn in an episode that prompted Silveria to make the widely viewed speech warning that racists were not welcome at the school. The Gazette via AP, File Jerilee Bennett