Police: Woman arrested for aiding California inmates escape

This undated, combination photo released by the Santa Clara County Department of Corrections shows Tramel McClough, left, and John Bivins, right. Authorities say the two jail inmates, McClough and Bivins, charged with tying up employees at gunpoint during a cellphone store robbery made a dramatic escape Monday, Nov. 6, 2017, from a suburban Silicon Valley courthouse, fleeing in a car waiting outside for them, officials said. Santa Clara County Department of Corrections via AP)