This undated, combination photo released by the Santa Clara County Department of Corrections shows Tramel McClough, left, and John Bivins, right. Authorities say the two jail inmates, McClough and Bivins, charged with tying up employees at gunpoint during a cellphone store robbery made a dramatic escape Monday, Nov. 6, 2017, from a suburban Silicon Valley courthouse, fleeing in a car waiting outside for them, officials said.
National

Police: Woman arrested for aiding California inmates escape

The Associated Press

November 07, 2017 7:13 PM

SAN FRANCISCO

Authorities arrested a woman on Tuesday they said helped two inmates brazenly escape from a Silicon Valley courthouse.

The Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office said Marquita Kirk, 44, is suspected of renting a U-Haul van the inmates were seen fleeing in after they escaped from a Palo Alto courthouse Monday morning.

Investigators said Kirk had a "long-standing relationship" with Tramel McLough, who fled the courthouse with John Bivins. Both men are charged with robbing a cellphone store in February. They are still on the lam.

The inmates were in shackles and being escorted by a deputy through a public hallway when they bolted through an emergency exit, ran downstairs and outside to a waiting car.

They abandoned the car a few blocks away and fled in the van. Their shackles and a handcuff key were found nearby.

Jail records don't indicate whether Kirk is represented by an attorney.

