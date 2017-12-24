Straight men marry to avoid $60k tax bill — ‘I love Matt and he loves me, as friends’

More Videos 0:14 Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium Pause 1:47 Missouri coach Cuonzo Martin after Braggin' Rights loss 1:07 Check out the expansion at A Night to Remember in Belleville 2:37 Opioid abuse fight: key provision signed into law 1:07 An inside look at a new gym made for kids 1:23 Wesclin basketball coach on being the coach, father to son on the team 2:57 Tommy Pham reaches 20-20 club for season 2:40 Staunton community dealing with tragedy after sisters are killed 1:37 Reactions to the 2017 solar eclipse at the Louis Latzer Library 1:30 Semi, 9 other vehicles involved in I-55 collision with serious injuries Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Irish friends marry to avoid paying inheritance tax Two straight men from Dublin got married to avoid paying an inheritance tax on a home. Same-sex marriage was legalized in Ireland in 2015. Two straight men from Dublin got married to avoid paying an inheritance tax on a home. Same-sex marriage was legalized in Ireland in 2015. Emma McMenamy

Two straight men from Dublin got married to avoid paying an inheritance tax on a home. Same-sex marriage was legalized in Ireland in 2015. Emma McMenamy