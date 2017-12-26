In this Monday, Dec, 25, 2017 photo from video provided by ABC15 in Phoenix, police officers watch during a standoff at an apartment complex in Phoenix. A man shot and killed a woman and two children at the apartment complex before getting into a shootout with officers, authorities said. Police responded Monday afternoon to a report of a shooting and found a woman dead outside. Officers later found the bodies of a 10-month-old and an 11-year-old inside the apartment.
National

Woman, 2 children shot to death at Phoenix apartment complex

The Associated Press

December 26, 2017 10:55 AM

PHOENIX

A man shot and killed a woman and two children at a Phoenix apartment complex before getting into a shootout with officers, authorities said.

Police responded Monday afternoon to a report of a shooting and found a woman dead outside. Officers later found the bodies of a 10-month-old and an 11-year-old inside the apartment.

Police tried to talk to the suspect, who barricaded himself inside the apartment, Sgt. Jonathan Howard said. Several hours later, after the unidentified man indicated he had killed two children, he began shooting at officers. After a brief exchange of gunfire, he was taken into custody.

The man did not appear to be injured. One officer was injured by shrapnel and was taken to the hospital in stable condition, Howard said.

No identities or motive have been released.

Police on Tuesday were still investigating the shooting that they described as a domestic violence incident. Howard said the shooter was visiting Phoenix for the holidays.

Tactical units escorted residents from the area, some clustered outside a convenience store for hours until the standoff ended. Others returning home weren't allowed in.

"It's kind of crazy, just because it's supposed to be a holiday for your family and getting together," Sierra Scott, whose mother lives at the apartment complex, told Phoenix news station KSAZ-TV.

