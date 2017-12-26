Screenshot from Kens5
A thief stole his Christmas decorations. But he had security footage to put out front

By Josh Magness

jmagness@mcclatchy.com

December 26, 2017 08:39 AM

Ken Lamkin said he wasn’t going to let a thief ruin his Christmas spirit.

Lamkin, from San Antonio, Texas, woke up on Christmas Eve to discover that his fog machine and inflatable reindeer were missing, WCNC reported. So he checked security footage, and that’s when he saw the “Grinch” who stole his festive decorations at around 3 a.m. in just five minutes.

“He was so slow and methodical, that's what reminded us of the story of the Grinch,” Lamkin told WCNC.

So he got an idea for some lighthearted revenge. Lamkin decked out his front yard with large pictures of the alleged thief, and also continued to loop the security footage to the tune of “The Grinch,” according to Fox San Antonio.

"We printed up some posters, put them up on some poster board,” he told Fox29. “We wanted to keep it in the spirit of things so we made it like a Christmas decoration.”

Police have not yet identified the thief, who stole around $400 worth of Christmas decorations from Lamkin’s front yard, News4SA reported.

Lamkin said he still holds hope that his alleged ‘Grinch’ will have a change of heart — and return his missing items.

“Just like in the story ‘The Grinch,’ if his heart could grow 10 sizes, maybe he would not just bring our stuff back, maybe he'd bring everybody's stuff back,” he told Fox29.

And if he doesn’t?

"We are going to sit down here and hold hands,” he told WCNC, “and we are going to sing and enjoy Christmas.”

Elsewhere in Texas, another woman from Gainesville was the unwitting victim of her own “Grinch” after someone stole her starry light projectors Saturday morning, according to KXXI.

That amounts to $150 of stolen decorations, Victoria Martin told KXXI, adding that she won’t be decorating next year for fear of similar thefts.

"We're definitely not gonna be buying them again," she said. "We do have a newborn baby and those are roughly $50 a piece."

