National

Police: California couple used drone to deliver drugs

The Associated Press

December 26, 2017 09:37 PM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

RIVERSIDE, Calif.

Authorities say a Southern California couple used a drone to deliver illegal drugs to their customers.

Benjamin Baldassarre and Ashley Carroll, of Riverside, were charged Tuesday with possessing controlled substances for sale and child endangerment.

It's unclear if they have attorneys who can comment on the charges.

Police arrested the couple last Thursday after neighbors suspected they were selling drugs.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Authorities say a drone delivered drugs to customers at a nearby parking lot. The customers would then drive by the couple's home and throw their payments on the lawn.

The child endangerment charges were filed because Baldassarre's 9-year-old daughter lived in the home, where police say they found syringes and drugs believed to include methamphetamine, LSD-laced candy and powdered fentanyl.

The girl was turned over to her mother.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

    An Instagram video shows a Miami-Dade police officer punching a woman in the face while helping other cops ejecting her from Saturday night’s University of Miami win against Virginia Tech.

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 0:14

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium
Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 3:05

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport
Not guilty verdict for former St. Louis officer a 'shocker' says Smith family attorney 1:04

Not guilty verdict for former St. Louis officer a 'shocker' says Smith family attorney

View More Video