National

Crash involving 15 cars closes stretch of major highway

The Associated Press

December 30, 2017 11:23 AM

GLADWYNE, Pa.

A major highway in Pennsylvania has reopened following a crash involving more than a dozen cars.

Authorities say the crash on the Schuylkill (SKOO'-kul) Expressway occurred just before 8 a.m. Saturday in the westbound lanes in Montgomery County. Several injuries were reported, including one person who was hospitalized in critical condition, but further details were not immediately available.

Roughly 15 cars were involved in the crash, which forced the roadway to be shut down in both directions for nearly four hours before it was reopened shortly before noon.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. A steady light snow was falling at the time and road conditions were slick in some areas.

