Sharks are dying of ‘cold shock,’ and other signs of just how frigid it is out there

More Videos 0:14 Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium Pause 2:12 Oregon man drives off pier after attempting to flee from police 2:23 Collinsville sophomore sets tournament record 2:02 Madison County house engulfed by fire 2:03 Social activist, music teacher to get Lifetime Achievement in the Arts award 1:13 Copper Fire Bar and Eatery aiming for March opening 1:07 An inside look at a new gym made for kids 2:26 New restaurant to open in downtown Belleville 4:45 Security footage shows suspects in Shiloh jewelry store burglary 0:41 Belleville West boys win quarterfinal on last shot Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Watch boiling water turn to snow As freezing temperatures have settled across much of the northern U.S. this week, a new trend has emerged. More people are trying an experiment where they throw boiling water into freezing air, resulting in a sparkling cloud of snow. As freezing temperatures have settled across much of the northern U.S. this week, a new trend has emerged. More people are trying an experiment where they throw boiling water into freezing air, resulting in a sparkling cloud of snow. Produced by Maureen Chowdhury/McClatchy

As freezing temperatures have settled across much of the northern U.S. this week, a new trend has emerged. More people are trying an experiment where they throw boiling water into freezing air, resulting in a sparkling cloud of snow. Produced by Maureen Chowdhury/McClatchy