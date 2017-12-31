5 deputies shot, 1 fatally, responding to domestic disturbance call, authorities say

Five deputies were shot, one fatally, after they responded to a report of a domestic disturbance on Sunday morning in a suburb of Denver, officials said.
The gunman was shot by deputies and was “believed to be deceased,” the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook. Two civilians were also shot by the suspect, the Sheriff’s Office said.
The office had reported “multiple deputies down” after the shooting, which happened in Highlands Ranch, Colorado, about 15 miles south of Denver.
Three of the injured were taken to Sky Ridge Medical Center in Lone Tree, Colorado, with injuries that were not critical, Linda Watson, a hospital spokeswoman, said in a telephone interview. She declined to say if the injured were civilians or members of law enforcement.
Another four were taken to Littleton Adventist Hospital in Littleton, Colorado, Alyssa Parker, a hospital spokeswoman, said in a telephone interview. She could not say how serious the injuries were.
DCSO Motorcade for our fallen Deputy #CopperCanyonOIS https://t.co/uU618Xw1qp— DC Sheriff (@dcsheriff) December 31, 2017
Deputies had responded to a call of a domestic disturbance around 5:15 a.m. at the Copper Canyon Apartments on County Line Road in Highlands Ranch, the Sheriff’s Office said in a statement on Facebook.
**Copper Canyon OIS Update**- Deputies responded to a domestic disturbance resulting in shots fired. 5 deputies shot by suspect. 1 deputy confirmed deceased. 2 civilians also shot by suspect. Suspect shot & believed to be dead & no longer a threat. #CopperCanyonOIS— DC Sheriff (@dcsheriff) December 31, 2017
UPDATE 0513 this morning deputies responded to he Copper Canyon Apartments for a Domestic Disturbance. During the Investigation, shots were fired and multiple deputies were injured. No status on the deputies and no status on civilian injuries. Please avoid this area.— DC Sheriff (@dcsheriff) December 31, 2017
In updating its Facebook page with the news of the deputy’s death, the Sheriff’s Office changed its profile image to a badge with a black band across it.
Lauren Lekander, a spokeswoman for the Sheriff’s Office, said a SWAT team had responded.
The Sheriff’s Office issued a “code red” alerting civilians in the area to shelter in place, avoid windows and stay away from exterior walls.
A Code Red was sent out regarding this incident. Any citizens in the affected area are instructed to shelter in place, avoid windows and stay away from exterior walls. pic.twitter.com/RgutCEqgJA— DC Sheriff (@dcsheriff) December 31, 2017
The Sheriff’s Office said an emergency shelter for people displaced from their homes was opening at the East Ridge Recreation Center, which features meeting rooms and two gymnasiums, among other amenities.
The Denver office of the FBI said on Twitter that it was monitoring the situation.
The Copper Canyon Apartments website describes its homes as some of the “friendliest apartments in Highlands Ranch,” minutes away from shopping, dining and entertainment in Denver.
UPDATE, we have multiple deputies down, no update on their status. The scene remains active and please avoid the area.— DC Sheriff (@dcsheriff) December 31, 2017
Due to this incident, the following agencies are on accident alert. Douglas County, Parker Police Department, Lone Tree Police Department, Castle Rock Police Department and Colorado State Patrol.— DC Sheriff (@dcsheriff) December 31, 2017
