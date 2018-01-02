The moon is about to do something it hasn’t done in more than 150 years

More Videos 0:14 Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium Pause 0:36 Swans near Belleville neighborhood are OK 1:13 Dangerous cold sends people to heating centers 0:51 Extreme cold breaks sprinklers at mall 0:23 Williams comes up clutch in Belleville West win 1:07 An inside look at a new gym made for kids 1:13 Copper Fire Bar and Eatery aiming for March opening 0:51 What's with the futuristic-looking building under construction in Swansea? 1:07 Kahoks fall to Southeast at Collinsville tourney 3:04 Dialogue opens on racial diversity issues at O'Fallon High School Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

If you missed the Supermoon, here's a look. The Supermoon that rose on January 1st is also called a Wolf Moon. The Supermoon is the first of two in 2018 both happening in January. The next and last chance to see one this year is on January 31st. A Supermoon is a full moon when it is approximately at its closest orbital point to Earth. This time lapse view is from Benfield Road in northeast Charlotte. The Supermoon that rose on January 1st is also called a Wolf Moon. The Supermoon is the first of two in 2018 both happening in January. The next and last chance to see one this year is on January 31st. A Supermoon is a full moon when it is approximately at its closest orbital point to Earth. This time lapse view is from Benfield Road in northeast Charlotte. John D. Simmons jsimmons@charlotteobserver.com

The Supermoon that rose on January 1st is also called a Wolf Moon. The Supermoon is the first of two in 2018 both happening in January. The next and last chance to see one this year is on January 31st. A Supermoon is a full moon when it is approximately at its closest orbital point to Earth. This time lapse view is from Benfield Road in northeast Charlotte. John D. Simmons jsimmons@charlotteobserver.com