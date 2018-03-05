He buried himself in the mud to escape cops, they say. He forgot about his feet

A traffic stop in the town of Conyers, Ga., went from routine to “rather unusual” in just few hours on March 2.
Conyers police said Joe Hobson Jr. was suspected of trafficking drugs out of a local neighborhood, and was stopped by a detective on the highway.
But when the detective pulled him over, Hobson allegedly took off, disappearing into the property of a nearby business.
Police, alongside sheriff’s deputies, set up a perimeter around the area and began to search. It was two hours before they finally spotted the suspect again - or rather, his feet protruding out from a “cold, muddy” drainage creek.
Never miss a local story.
He had apparently buried himself in the mud to evade arrest and become hopelessly stuck, cops said.
Rockdale Fire Rescue workers came and helped pull Hobson out of his “extremely dangerous predicament,” police said. He was carried off by stretcher and taken to the hospital, then transferred to jail within a few hours.
He was charged with possession of 29 grams of cocaine, 7 grams of methamphetamine, 12 ounces of marijuana, oxycodine and liquid codine, cops said. Police said he also had two handguns, including one which was allegedly stolen, and about $4,000 cash on his person.
Comments