This town stinks so bad, police are nabbing the smelly offenders

The Associated Press

March 05, 2018 11:33 AM

HAGERMAN, N.M.

Something stinks in one southeastern New Mexico town and residents want police on the case.

KRQE-TV in Albuquerque reports skunk smell is plaguing the town of Hagerman, New Mexico, thanks to a mild winter that is bringing out the smelling mammals early.

Viola Badcock, the owner of Hagerman Township Animal Shelter, says the annoying animals are hanging in town and generally are not healthy. She says their stink appears to be a growing problem.

Hagerman Police Patrolman Adam Chavez says officers are settling up traps around town and in nearby Lake Arthur and Dexter.

Chavez says healthy skunks caught in traps will be relocated on the east side of town near a river.

