His son was kicked off the bus for bullying - so dad made him run to school instead, video shows

A Virginia dad had an easy solution when he says his son was kicked off the school bus for bullying.
Can’t ride? Then you’re gonna run.
In a massively viral Facebook video, dad Bryan Thornhill filmed himself trailing behind his son in a car as the boy jogs to school in the rain.
“Welcome to ‘You better listen to your dad 2018,’” Thornhill says in the video.
He says his 10-year-old son had gotten in trouble on the bus for bullying and had been suspended for a few days, so his punishment was to run to school instead.
Thornhill said his son had run to school the last few days, and had posted videos of those as well. But when his son was rude to his mother in the morning, it was decided that he would run to school even in that morning’s rain.
“This right here is just simple. Ironically, since he’s been running to school this week his behavior has been better, his teachers have approved of his behavior this week, he hasn’t gotten in trouble, whereas last week he was just absolutely out of his mind.”
The video, which has been seen a staggering 22 million times, is garnering a lot of praise as well as a lot of criticism.
The kid is JOGGING... Good on DAD! I've always thot PE should be 1st thing in the morning. Blow off some of that energy so they can concentrate a little better on the mind numbing crap taught in schools these days.— Brandy Davis (@BrandyIdaho) March 6, 2018
Love it!! I plan on showing this to my oldest child to show her that I am not a mean parent but that misbehaving won’t be tolerated. I’m not doing my job if I just let it slide.— Lee J Wilkens (@broncolee70) March 6, 2018
Good for you! Not enough discipline for kids these days.#wheniwasakid— Mark Shriver (@chefshiver34) March 6, 2018
There were some who didn’t agree with his choice.
What could possibly go wrong with that, except Dad turning his son into a resentful monster. But go ahead and torture your kid if it makes you feel better, it's probably legal in Virginia.— Big Steve (@bigsteve1961) March 6, 2018
makes sense why his kid is a bully... who knows maybe it will work for this kid but it wouldn't for many that I have worked with. in fact it could make him act out more.— Ariana Jade (@anajade18) March 6, 2018
Now we know why the kid is a bully: because the dad is a bully. It starts in the home.— Anastacia Shimek (@ArtemisMorrigan) March 6, 2018
Thornhill says he has no patience for the critics.
"If you get your panties in a wad seeing a kid jog, well I feel sorry for you," he said. "You probably need a lap or two."
And at the end of the day, Thornhill wrote that he hoped something good came out of the video’s popularity.
“Our children are our future. Being a parent is a choice. Make sure you show your children you love them with hugs and discipline,” he wrote on Facebook. “Parenting isn't always about being a friend ... [it’s] about leading them into the future.”
