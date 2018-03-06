Texas sex offender killed his fiancée’s sister during sex in hotel room, police say

The man charged with manslaughter in connection with the choking death of his fiancée’s sister during sex has a history with sex crimes, according to Texas public records.
Jason Terrell Farmer, 34, waited “more than 24 hours, closer to 36 hours” to call police after Angela Montante, 23, died following sex with Farmer Thursday afternoon, according to video of his arraignment obtained by KPRC.
According to the Houston Chronicle, Farmer told Houston police after he was arrested Friday evening that he put his hands around Montante’s neck during sex at a southwest Houston hotel, but stopped when she began “freaking out.” Three to five minutes later, her body went limp.
Despite convictions for sexual assault in both 2009 and 2010, Farmer’s profile on Texas DPS’ sex offender registry classifies the “risk level” associated with Farmer as “low.”
Never miss a local story.
According to KTRK, Farmer had two additional sex crime charges pending against him at the time of Montante’s death, both against children, one for continuous abuse, and the other for indecency with a child. He was out on a $200,000 bond on those charges, according to the Chronicle, when his fiancée called Houston police to report her sister’s death.
KHOU reported that Farmer called his fiancée and let her know Friday evening that he needed to confess something to police. Authorities found Montante wrapped in a blanket in the room Farmer rented at an American Inn and Suites location in the 8200 block of Southwest Freeway.
Police say Farmer and Montante checked into the hotel on Thursday, and after she had died, he booked the same room for an additional night using cash.
Comments