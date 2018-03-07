Puerto Ricans still stranded in hotels 6 months after storm

In this Monday, Feb. 26, 2018 photo, 69-year-old retiree Carmen Acosta stands in the hotel room she shares with her 44-year-old son, months after Hurricane Maria ripped the corrugated metal roof of her residence, in Cabo Rojo, Puerto Rico. So far, FEMA has provided $113 million in rental assistance to 129,000 people who were in Maria's path in Puerto Rico. Carlos Giusti AP Photo