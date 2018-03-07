A terminally ill vet can kill himself, the VA says, but only if he finds a new home

Air Force veteran Ed Warren, 82, and his wife, Jac Warren, 81, pose for a photo on Feb. 23, 2018, photo while visiting San Diego to lawmakers. The couple is voicing opposition to a regulation that requires veterans in state homes to be discharged before they can use a new state law allowing physician-assisted deaths for the terminally ill. The couple lives at the nation’s largest retirement home in Yountville, California. Julie Watson AP