A 14-year-old boy in Victorville, Calif. has been arrested for impersonating a California deputy. While dressed as a deputy, the boy made home visits and fake traffic stops in his grandfather's car that he placed red and blue emergency lights on, according to Victorville police. San Bernardino County Sheriff
National

14-year-old dressed up as a California deputy. Then he began ‘responding’ to crimes, video shows

By Jared Gilmour

jgilmour@mcclatchy.com

March 07, 2018 08:12 PM

He’s not even old enough to have a driver’s license.

But that didn’t stop a 14-year-old boy in Victorville, Calif., from dressing up in a San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department uniform, taking his grandfather’s car and putting red and blue emergency lights on it this week, police said. The boy then started tormenting southern Californians with fake traffic stops and home visits, according to Victorville police.

The brazen (and illegal) role-playing started to catch up with the teen on March 5, when the boy pulled into the driveway of a home in his white Ford Explorer — emergency lights on — and went to the front door saying he was there to investigate a domestic disturbance, surveillance video shows.

The residents told him no one had called the police. The teen then tried opening their door, police said, but found that the residents had already locked it.

After a short exchange with the homeowner in the driveway, the teen left — and then the homeowner called police to report the suspicious incident.

The very next day, authorities spotted a vehicle that matched the description the homeowner had given them. The vehicle had no license plates, police said.

A sergeant stopped the vehicle March 6 and confirmed it was the same teen, police said. When authorities searched the boy’s home, they uncovered all the props he’d been using, including the sheriff’s deputy uniform and “counterfeit money, simulation firearms, ballistic vests and other law enforcement related items,” police said.

Police also realized the teen had a busy night before he was pulled over: He had pulled over a woman in a fake traffic stop, and asked for her identification, police said. The teen let her off with a warning.

During a separate incident that day, the juvenile turned on his emergency lights, drawing a 16-year-old out of a home. The dressed-up teen told the 16-year-old he was responding to a domestic disturbance call. But when the imposter was told no one had made such a call, he left the scene, police said.

The suspect was arrested and booked at High Desert Juvenile Detention Center, police said. He was already on probation at the time of his arrest.

Police said they’re still looking for other potential victims.

