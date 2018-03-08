She rejected a coworker’s advances. Then she began tasting urine in her water bottle, Minnesota police say

For several months, a woman working at a Minnesota restaurant had been taking swigs from her water bottle only to discover an odd, disconcerting taste — something like urine, the woman told police.
When police responded to the Perkins Family Restaurant where the 42-year-old woman worked in Vadnais Heights, Min.., they figured out why: The woman’s coworker, a baker at the restaurant, had been urinating in her water bottle for months before she reported the incident in October 2017, according to a criminal complaint obtained by KZGO.
The woman told police she’d encountered the urine-tasting water 15 times in recent months, according to the complaint.
His alleged motive? The woman told police that urine only started appearing in her water after she rejected the romantic advances of the baker, 47-year-old Conrrado Cruz Perez, according to the complaint. The woman said she told Perez she just wanted to be friends.
Never miss a local story.
At first, Perez denied having tampered with his coworker’s water, police said. But when investigators raised the possibility of doing a DNA test on the suspicious tasting water, Perez admitted to urinating into the bottle once, police said.
Perez said he urinated in the bottle “only because he had to go to the bathroom and the restaurant was busy. He then reported that he forgot to throw away the water bottle,” according to the complaint.
Perez has been charged with two counts of adulterating a substance with bodily fluids, according to the complaint, which was filed in Ramsey County District Court.
If convicted on the gross misdemeanor charge, the suspect could be sentenced to up to one year behind bars, WCCO reports. The maximum penalty for the charge is $3,000.
Following Perez’ first court appearance last week, his lawyer told the St. Paul Pioneer-Press that Perez has not decided on a plea.
“We haven’t made any decisions at this point,” Adriel Benjamin Villarreal, the attorney, told the newspaper.
A manager at the Vadnais Heights Perkins restaurant where Perez and the alleged victim worked told the Pioneer-Press that Perez was fired as soon as the allegations surfaced.
Comments