A horse walked into a Miami Beach club. It freaked out. Now the Internet is, too

More Videos

Meet Ruger, the 'game-changer' dog in fight against child predators 111

Meet Ruger, the 'game-changer' dog in fight against child predators

Pause
Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 184

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 13

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

Not guilty verdict for former St. Louis officer a 'shocker' says Smith family attorney 63

Not guilty verdict for former St. Louis officer a 'shocker' says Smith family attorney

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 226

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons

How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death 192

How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death

Family of inmate in coma fights his release

Family of inmate in coma fights his release

Watch Orlando PD pull over Florida’s first African-American state attorney 106

Watch Orlando PD pull over Florida’s first African-American state attorney

2 teens sought for viral video sexual assault 300

2 teens sought for viral video sexual assault

Man stops to play ‘Taps’ in honor of military crash victims killed in Mississippi 61

Man stops to play ‘Taps’ in honor of military crash victims killed in Mississippi

A night club in Miami, Florida has been criticized after the emergence of a video showing a panicked horse bucking and throwing off a female rider. The horse was being used as part of the entertainment in the club. @leezamariejay / Instagram via Storyful
A night club in Miami, Florida has been criticized after the emergence of a video showing a panicked horse bucking and throwing off a female rider. The horse was being used as part of the entertainment in the club. @leezamariejay / Instagram via Storyful

National

A horse walked into a Miami Beach club. It freaked out. Now the Internet is, too

By Madeleine Marr

mmarr@miamiherald.com

March 09, 2018 02:14 PM

It sounds like the beginning of a bad joke. A horse walks into a nightclub…

But that’s exactly what happened at Mokai Lounge in South Beach on Thursday night, and the Internet is outraged.

A video of the incident — which starts out with a bikini clad woman riding bareback on a white horse through the crowded venue — has been making the rounds like wildfire. The animal is surrounded by clubgoers and suddenly drops to the ground and then bucks, throwing the woman off. People gasp and scream, and the horse looks terrified, attempting to bite someone. Then the video stops.

A Yelp user with the handle Tori S. posted a complaint on the club’s page: “Last night a horse was brought into this club and used as entertainment. I was happy to see the horse kicking the party goers. How disgusting. A night club is NOT a place for animals!”

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Chimed in fellow Yelp user Laura D.: “DONT GO HERE. They promote ANIMAL ABUSE. They had a horse inside their packed night club struggling to get out. Their owner needs to be charged.”

Miami Beach community activist Michael DeFilippi shared the video on his Facebook page, imploring his friends to do the same: “ANIMAL ABUSE PLEASE SHARE! Mokai Lounge Miami Beach. Shocking footage of a horse in a horrible situation. This club should be stripped of their license to operate. Please share this video and contact animal groups who can help!”

By Friday afternoon, City Manager Jimmy Morales revoked Mokai’s business license, cited a threat to public safety and the city’s animal cruelty laws as sufficient evidence to shut down the club, located at 235 23rd St.

“I was disgusted and offended that any legitimate businessperson would think this was an appropriate action to take,” Morales said.

“What kind of idiot would do something like this to an animal and endanger people’s lives at that club?” said Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber. “It’s not tolerable, not right, not humane.”

This is not the first we’ve heard of a horse in a club.

Back in Studio 54’s heyday, Bianca Jagger rode a similar looking horse inside the wild NYC club in May 1977 for her birthday celebration.

“It was a beautiful white horse that reminded me of mine,” Jagger wrote in a letter to UK’s Financial Times in 2015 to set the record straight. “I made the foolish decision to get on it for a few minutes … No doubt you will agree with me that it is one thing to, on the spur of the moment, to get on a horse in a nightclub, but it is quite another to ride in on one. As an environmentalist and an animal rights defender I find the insinuation that I would ride a horse into a nightclub offensive … I hope that you can understand the difference between ‘coming in’ on a horse and getting on one.”

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Meet Ruger, the 'game-changer' dog in fight against child predators 111

Meet Ruger, the 'game-changer' dog in fight against child predators

Pause
Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 184

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 13

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

Not guilty verdict for former St. Louis officer a 'shocker' says Smith family attorney 63

Not guilty verdict for former St. Louis officer a 'shocker' says Smith family attorney

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 226

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons

How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death 192

How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death

Family of inmate in coma fights his release

Family of inmate in coma fights his release

Watch Orlando PD pull over Florida’s first African-American state attorney 106

Watch Orlando PD pull over Florida’s first African-American state attorney

2 teens sought for viral video sexual assault 300

2 teens sought for viral video sexual assault

Man stops to play ‘Taps’ in honor of military crash victims killed in Mississippi 61

Man stops to play ‘Taps’ in honor of military crash victims killed in Mississippi

Meet Ruger, the 'game-changer' dog in fight against child predators

View More Video