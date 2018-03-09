A horse walked into a Miami Beach club. It freaked out. Now the Internet is, too

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 111 Meet Ruger, the 'game-changer' dog in fight against child predators Pause 184 Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 13 Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 63 Not guilty verdict for former St. Louis officer a 'shocker' says Smith family attorney 226 Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 192 How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death Family of inmate in coma fights his release 106 Watch Orlando PD pull over Florida’s first African-American state attorney 300 2 teens sought for viral video sexual assault 61 Man stops to play ‘Taps’ in honor of military crash victims killed in Mississippi Video Link copy Embed Code copy

A night club in Miami, Florida has been criticized after the emergence of a video showing a panicked horse bucking and throwing off a female rider. The horse was being used as part of the entertainment in the club. @leezamariejay / Instagram via Storyful

