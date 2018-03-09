Uber driver had sex with drunken passenger - and filmed it, NC police say

When an Uber driver in Wilmington, NC picked up two heavily intoxicated college girls in January, he only dropped one of them off at their destination.
He brought the other girl back to his home for sex, and officials allege the driver, 72-year-old Gerald William Smelson, secretly filmed the encounter.
He was arrested on March 2 and charged with secret peeping, according to multiple media reports.
Officials allege Smelson picked up the two 19-year-old women on Jan. 7, and when he arrived at their home, only one of the women got out of the car.
The other woman reportedly fell to the ground, and when Smelson picked her back up, he placed her back in the car and drove her to his home. That’s where officials allege he secretly filmed himself having sex with the woman, according to multiple media reports.
He later turned the video over to law enforcement, the Wilmington Star News reported.
“The reason he’s charged with secret peeping is because he video-ed it all and turned it over to us,” a spokesperson for the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office told the newspaper. “That’s a charge we can charge without a victim.”
The woman stayed at Smelson’s place that night, and was taken to the hospital the next day, where hospital staff called the police, according to TV station WWAY. The victim has declined to press charges, the station reported.
Smelson reportedly told officials he likes to pick up young girls, according to TV station WECT.
Smelson denies the charges, however.
“All of them,” he told WECT. “Any and all. That’s all I can say at this point, really.”
LaVendrick Smith: @LaVendrickS
