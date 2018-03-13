Robert Edward Fadal II, 56
Robert Edward Fadal II, 56 Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office
Robert Edward Fadal II, 56 Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office

National

He thought they were ‘Russian mobsters,’ so he killed a couple in front of their kids, Texas cops say

By Matthew Martinez

mmartinez@mcclatchy.com

March 13, 2018 09:50 AM

A man charged with capital murder in the slaying of a young couple near San Antonio made claims of “Russian mobsters” and a “Jewish infiltration” during police interviews after the double-shooting in February, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

The three young sons of Tiffany Leann Strait, 30, and her husband, Anthony Ray Strait, 27, sat in a nearby truck while the since-suspended family physician Robert Edward Fadal II told first responders “he had killed two innocent people,” after shooting them with a rifle near his family estate, according to the San Antonio Express-News. The Straits stopped there to help Fadal’s mother move some furniture out of her garage before a celebration for Anthony Strait’s mother’s birthday, according to KABB.

Fadal is being held at Guadalupe County Detention Center on a $5 million bond, according to jail records.

According to KSAT, citing the affidavit, Fadal told investigators after the shooting that he killed the Straits because he thought they were Russian mobsters sent to kill his mother because of Fadal’s “infiltration into the Jewish community.”

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Fadal, 56, told the Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office that a syndicate shrouded in mystery was after him, making threats through his computer, his car and his cell phone. According to the affidavit, he refused to speak to investigators until all devices in the room that were connected to the internet or radio systems, even a digital clock on the wall, had been removed.

The Express-News reported that Fadal was given a blood test, and that police believe that he was either under the influence of methamphetamines at the time of the shooting, or that he had been abusing prescription medicine. The results of the blood test, though, have not been released.

Members of the Strait family say they aren’t buying Fadal’s story.

“He’s trying to pull an insanity defense,” Fred Zajonczkoski told KSAT. “[The Straits’] GMC had been in and out of that place many, many times.”

The Strait family told the station that Tiffany Strait cried out after seeing Anthony shot. Fadal then turned the rifle on her, the family said. Anthony died at the scene of the shooting and Tiffany died later at a nearby hospital.

Friends and relatives of the Strait family have set up a GoFundMe account to benefit the couple’s three sons, who are now being cared for by Tiffany’s parents.

More Videos

Meet Ruger, the 'game-changer' dog in fight against child predators 111

Meet Ruger, the 'game-changer' dog in fight against child predators

Pause
Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 184

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 13

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

Not guilty verdict for former St. Louis officer a 'shocker' says Smith family attorney 63

Not guilty verdict for former St. Louis officer a 'shocker' says Smith family attorney

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 226

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons

How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death 192

How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death

Family of inmate in coma fights his release

Family of inmate in coma fights his release

Watch Orlando PD pull over Florida’s first African-American state attorney 106

Watch Orlando PD pull over Florida’s first African-American state attorney

2 teens sought for viral video sexual assault 300

2 teens sought for viral video sexual assault

Man stops to play ‘Taps’ in honor of military crash victims killed in Mississippi 61

Man stops to play ‘Taps’ in honor of military crash victims killed in Mississippi

Learn about the brain reward system and the biochemical processes that occur during methamphetamine use. Includes the opening Brain Reward video, "How the Brain Responds to Natural Rewards and Drugs." National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA/NIH)

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Meet Ruger, the 'game-changer' dog in fight against child predators 111

Meet Ruger, the 'game-changer' dog in fight against child predators

Pause
Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 184

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 13

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

Not guilty verdict for former St. Louis officer a 'shocker' says Smith family attorney 63

Not guilty verdict for former St. Louis officer a 'shocker' says Smith family attorney

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 226

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons

How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death 192

How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death

Family of inmate in coma fights his release

Family of inmate in coma fights his release

Watch Orlando PD pull over Florida’s first African-American state attorney 106

Watch Orlando PD pull over Florida’s first African-American state attorney

2 teens sought for viral video sexual assault 300

2 teens sought for viral video sexual assault

Man stops to play ‘Taps’ in honor of military crash victims killed in Mississippi 61

Man stops to play ‘Taps’ in honor of military crash victims killed in Mississippi

Meet Ruger, the 'game-changer' dog in fight against child predators

View More Video