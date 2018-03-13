Andy Leach, 12, loved the outdoors, but took his own life on March 6 after being bullied over his sexual orientation, his father says.
Andy Leach, 12, loved the outdoors, but took his own life on March 6 after being bullied over his sexual orientation, his father says. WREG Video screenshot
Andy Leach, 12, loved the outdoors, but took his own life on March 6 after being bullied over his sexual orientation, his father says. WREG Video screenshot

National

12-year-old who took his own life was bullied for being bisexual, his dad says

By Matthew Martinez

mmartinez@mcclatchy.com

March 13, 2018 12:34 PM

His 16-year-old brother, who had also experienced bullying at school, was the one who found Andy Leach, 12, dead in the family home in Southaven, Miss., on March 6.

The sixth-grader at Southaven Middle School had left his family a suicide note before he hanged himself in the garage out back of the house, according to WREG.

Now his father, Matt Leach, says the bullying Andy was subjected to at school intensified after his son came out as bisexual during a confrontation with his bullies.

“One of the kids said ‘you’re this’ or ‘you’re that.’ And he said ‘no, I’m bi-,’ Matt Leach told the news station. “And I think that really amped up the bullying.”

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Andy’s mother, Cheryl Hudson, told the Jackson Clarion Ledger that bullying is a frequent and dangerous problem at Southaven Middle School, which lies just south of the Mississippi/Tennessee state line.

“A few years ago there was a young girl who hung herself from a water tower due to bullying. There have been several attempts since then with other kids,” Hudson told the newspaper. “From what we are hearing, there was a group of kids that would go around calling [Andy] fat, ugly and worthless.”

More Videos

Meet Ruger, the 'game-changer' dog in fight against child predators 111

Meet Ruger, the 'game-changer' dog in fight against child predators

Pause
Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 184

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 13

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

Not guilty verdict for former St. Louis officer a 'shocker' says Smith family attorney 63

Not guilty verdict for former St. Louis officer a 'shocker' says Smith family attorney

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 226

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons

How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death 192

How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death

Family of inmate in coma fights his release

Family of inmate in coma fights his release

Watch Orlando PD pull over Florida’s first African-American state attorney 106

Watch Orlando PD pull over Florida’s first African-American state attorney

2 teens sought for viral video sexual assault 300

2 teens sought for viral video sexual assault

Man stops to play ‘Taps’ in honor of military crash victims killed in Mississippi 61

Man stops to play ‘Taps’ in honor of military crash victims killed in Mississippi

Learn about common signs that a teen is considering suicide, and what to say to a teen who may be at risk for suicide and ways to keep them safe. Mayo Clinic

A statement from DeSoto County School District obtained by WREG did not specify whether administrators were aware of claims that Andy Leach was being bullied.

“All bullying reports are treated with the utmost importance. Students and parents are encouraged to contact school officials anytime there are bullying concerns, and they can use a link on the DeSoto County Schools website if they would prefer to report bullying incidents anonymously. All claims are investigated thoroughly, and school counselors are trained to help students and intervene when they are aware of a situation,” the statement said. “Our hearts go out to this young student’s friends and family.”

Andy’s funeral was Friday.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 34 percent of students who identify as lesbian, gay or bisexual have been bullied on school property, and 10 percent reported being threatened or injured with a weapon on school property.

Stopbullying.gov research found that 84.6 percent of LGBT students reported being verbally harassed, 40 percent reported being physically harassed and nearly 19 percent reported being physically assaulted at school in the past year because of their sexual orientation.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Meet Ruger, the 'game-changer' dog in fight against child predators 111

Meet Ruger, the 'game-changer' dog in fight against child predators

Pause
Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 184

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 13

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

Not guilty verdict for former St. Louis officer a 'shocker' says Smith family attorney 63

Not guilty verdict for former St. Louis officer a 'shocker' says Smith family attorney

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 226

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons

How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death 192

How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death

Family of inmate in coma fights his release

Family of inmate in coma fights his release

Watch Orlando PD pull over Florida’s first African-American state attorney 106

Watch Orlando PD pull over Florida’s first African-American state attorney

2 teens sought for viral video sexual assault 300

2 teens sought for viral video sexual assault

Man stops to play ‘Taps’ in honor of military crash victims killed in Mississippi 61

Man stops to play ‘Taps’ in honor of military crash victims killed in Mississippi

Meet Ruger, the 'game-changer' dog in fight against child predators

View More Video