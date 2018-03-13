William Perkins, 65, was arrested for allegedly showing pornographic images during a class he was teaching at Chapel Hill High School in Texas on March 1.
William Perkins, 65, was arrested for allegedly showing pornographic images during a class he was teaching at Chapel Hill High School in Texas on March 1. Smith County Sheriff’s Office
Teacher’s laptop screen saver cycled through images during class. They were porn, Texas cops say

By Matthew Martinez

March 13, 2018 02:51 PM

William Perkins’ screen saver cycled through images on the machine’s hard drive during a class he was teaching at Chapel Hill (Texas) High School on March 1.

That wouldn’t have been a problem if those images weren’t pornographic.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit made public by the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, the East Texas school’s resource deputy, Windy Savering got a report from two of Perkins’ students that the images plainly visible in class that day were sexually explicit. Several students in the class recorded the episode with smartphones as one suggestive image gave way to another, then another, and reported Perkins to school administrators, the affidavit said.

Perkins turned himself in to Smith County Sheriff’s deputies Monday and was released on bond the same day, facing one charge of distributing or displaying harmful material to minors, according to jail records. He was released on a $25,000 bond for the Class A misdemeanor.

The affidavit states that as Savering seized Perkins’ laptop, the 65-year-old English teacher “attempted to take the laptop from her and told her that she could not have it,” which led her to believe that the images showing “intercourse and other acts” shown during class may not have been all the explicit material on the computer.

 

Authorities found “a large amount of pornography,” both photos and videos, on the laptop’s hard drive, according to the affidavit.

The Tyler Morning Telegraph reported that Perkins could face up to a year in jail or a fine of up to $4,000 if convicted. Chapel Hill is a town of less than 1,000 less than 10 miles east of Tyler.

Perkins was a dual-credit teacher at Tyler Junior College who also taught high school seniors who were eligible for college credits within Chapel Hill ISD, according to KETK.

