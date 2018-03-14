AP names Adam Schreck as its new Asia-Pacific News Director

Asia-Pacific News Director Adam Schreck poses for a photo Wednesday, March 14, 2018, at The Associated Press, Bangkok, Thailand. Schreck, a veteran foreign correspondent and news leader who has covered conflict from Iraq to Afghanistan as well as international affairs and business, has been named as the news agency’s Asia-Pacific news director. The appointment was announced Wednesday by Ian Phillips, AP’s deputy managing editor and vice president for international news. Wally Santana AP Photo