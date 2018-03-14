In response to a demand that an atheist be allowed to give the invocation at a Sedgwick County meeting, Commissioner Dave Unruh says they can go to hell. Commissioner Richard Ranzau agrees. Sedgwick County Candi Bolden
In response to a demand that an atheist be allowed to give the invocation at a Sedgwick County meeting, Commissioner Dave Unruh says they can go to hell. Commissioner Richard Ranzau agrees. Sedgwick County Candi Bolden

National

Atheists can ‘go to hell,’ says Kansas commissioner

By Dion Lefler

dlefler@wichitaeagle.com

March 14, 2018 11:57 AM

Atheists who want to deliver an invocation at a Sedgwick County, Kansas Commission meeting can “go to hell,” a county commissioner said Tuesday.

“If you don’t believe in (God), that’s fine with me,” Commissioner David Unruh said during the county staff meeting. “I don’t care, go to hell. It’s fine.”

Unruh snip (2).JPG
Sedgwick County Commissioner David Unruh talks religion in this frame from a county video at Tuesday's staff meeting.
Sedgwick County video image

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

That comment was in reaction to a letter the county had received from the Freedom From Religion Foundation, a national group based in Madison, Wis., that fights for separation of church and state, Unruh said.

The foundation has accused the county government of violating the Constitution by denying an atheist resident the opportunity to speak during the time the commission sets aside for its opening prayer each week.

“Are we going to get sued by these people who want us to not believe in God?” Unruh asked Tuesday. “I just keep wondering why are you (atheists) so exercised about trying to prove to me that something doesn’t exist? It’s logically stupid.”

Commissioner Richard Ranzau laid a hand on his shoulder.

“That sounds like something I’d say,” said Ranzau, who frequently and vocally disagrees with Unruh on county decisions. “Go Dave go!”

County Manager Michael Scholes said commissioners will have a closed session during their meeting Wednesday to consult with attorneys on the prayer issue.

The Freedom From Religion Foundation hasn’t decided to sue the county over the issue, but it might, an attorney for the group said..

Foundation lawyer Chris Line said a county policy against giving atheists a chance to deliver the invocation is unconstitutional.

“Honestly, I am shocked by the comments that they made,” Line said. “It does sound like they’re blatantly violating the law.”

While the U.S. Supreme Court has ruled that prayers and invocations are acceptable at public meetings, its 2014 ruling in the case Town of Greece N.Y. v. Galloway mandated that the government not exclude or discriminate against any beliefs, Line said.

Greece opened its pre-meeting pulpit to all, including atheists and agnostics, he said.

Line said the Sedgwick County code is discriminatory because it limits the opportunity to deliver the invocation to “reli gious leaders or clergy members of a religious group with an established presence in Sedgwick County.”

“In this case, the town is saying, ‘No, we only want Christian or religious prayers to be given’ and they’re telling atheists no,” he said.

He said the foundation became involved after a county resident who is an atheist asked to give the meeting invocation and was denied by Scholes.

The county has invited local religious leaders to open commission meetings with prayer for decades.

The practice was largely noncontroversial until last year, when activists opposed to a Tyson Chicken plant started attending the meetings regularly and questioned why the county allowed sometimes lengthy religious presentations during its meetings.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Meet Ruger, the 'game-changer' dog in fight against child predators 111

Meet Ruger, the 'game-changer' dog in fight against child predators

Pause
Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 184

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 13

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

Not guilty verdict for former St. Louis officer a 'shocker' says Smith family attorney 63

Not guilty verdict for former St. Louis officer a 'shocker' says Smith family attorney

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 226

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons

How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death 192

How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death

Family of inmate in coma fights his release

Family of inmate in coma fights his release

Watch Orlando PD pull over Florida’s first African-American state attorney 106

Watch Orlando PD pull over Florida’s first African-American state attorney

2 teens sought for viral video sexual assault 300

2 teens sought for viral video sexual assault

Man stops to play ‘Taps’ in honor of military crash victims killed in Mississippi 61

Man stops to play ‘Taps’ in honor of military crash victims killed in Mississippi

Meet Ruger, the 'game-changer' dog in fight against child predators

View More Video